MILWAUKEE – Junior Achievement of Wisconsin seeks student entrepreneurs to participate in the Young Entrepreneur Live competition to be held in Milwaukee on Feb. 22, 2023.

Wisconsin students who have owned and operated a business since January 2022 are eligible to compete against other young entrepreneurs from across the state.

Visit https://bit.ly/YELive23 for the YE Live application. To be considered for the 2023 competition, students must submit a completed application, head shot, video pitching the student’s business, a signed media release and permission slip signed by a parent or guardian if the entrepreneur is younger than 18 years of age. The application deadline is midnight Jan. 3, 2023.

Four finalists will be selected to present their businesses live to a panel of celebrity judges in Milwaukee for a chance to win a $10,000 scholarship. Smaller scholarships will be awarded to the other three finalists. The YE Live winner will be chosen based on business success, growth potential and social involvement. Other considerations will be the entrepreneur’s age when the business was started, strategic direction, innovation, personal integrity, leadership and any special challenges the entrepreneur had to overcome.