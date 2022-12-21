Wausau Pilot & Review

Santa will forgive you for being a little bit naughty when you indulge in this week’s featured cocktail, a crisp, icy delight that tastes as fabulous as it looks. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Santa Clausmopolitan

1 1/2 oz. Vodka

1/4 oz. Triple Sec

1/4 oz. Lime Juice

2 oz. Cranberry Juice

Sugar

Cranberries

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into a martini glass rimmed with sugar. Add a few cranberries, then serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.