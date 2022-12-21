Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team forged a three-way tie for first place in the Marawood Conference South Division with a 73-69 overtime victory over previously undefeated Marathon on Tuesday night at Newman Catholic High School.

Newman Catholic, Marathon and Auburndale, which defeated Wisconsin Rapids Assumption on Tuesday, are now all 5-1 in the Marawood South.

Isaac Seidel had 27 points, Conner Krach scored a season-high 18, and Mason Prey returned to the lineup and chipped in 16 points for the Cardinals, who are now 7-1 overall.

Grant Warren had 28 points to lead Marathon (6-1 overall).

Marathon hosts Iola-Scandinavia in nonconference action Thursday, while Newman Catholic is off until Dec. 29-30 when it plays Milwaukee Juneau and Neenah St. Mary Catholic at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout at Concordia University in Mequon.

Cardinals 73, Raiders 69 (OT)

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (73): Isaac Seidel 27, Conner Krach 18, Mason Prey 16, Jackson Pfender 8, Eli Gustafson 4. Record: 7-1, 5-1 Marawood Conference South Division.

MARATHON (69): Grant Warren 28, Drew Love 14, Tyler Underwood 10, Cooper Hoeksema 9, Mason Seehafer 5, Drew Woelfel 3. Record: 6-1, 5-1 Marawood Conference South Division.