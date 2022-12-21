Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau is under a winter storm warning until early Saturday morning as a major storm moves into the area bringing snow, high winds, reduced visibility and frigid temps statewide.

The bitter cold and blizzard-like conditions are especially challenging for unhoused residents. In Wausau, a warming shelter will be open at Bridge Street Mission 115 W. Bridge St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.

The Community Outreach Task Force will accept donations to provide hotel rooms for people who need them during the storm at this link. Please indicate the donation is for that purpose.

Marathon County officials say residents with other shelter or weather-related needs should contact United Way 2-1-1.

Emergency Management is urging residents to prepare for the upcoming winter storm, stay tuned to weather conditions, and limit unnecessary travel. In Marathon County, snow is expected to begin late Wednesday and last through Thursday evening.

Phase two of the storm is expected to begin Thursday night with strong wind gusts and frigid temperatures. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected to cause dangerous travel conditions due to snow-covered and slippery roads, and visibility dropping to near zero at timed with whiteout conditions. Isolated power outages may also be possible.

How to prepare:

If you have travel plans for Thursday and Friday, consider delaying them or leave before the storm.

During a winter storm, stay off the roads if possible. If you must be on the road, check 511 Wisconsin for updates on major routes. It is available online at http://www.511wi.gov or through the 511wi mobile app.

Make sure you have food, water, and other supplies in a home emergency supply kit. It should also include a battery-operated or hand-crank radio and extra flashlights and batteries.

Keep cell phones and other electronic devices fully charged in case you lose power.

If you don’t already have one, create an emergency supply kit for your vehicle. Include jumper cables, sand, a snow shovel, a flashlight and spare batteries, warm clothes, blankets, bottled, water and nonperishable snacks. Make sure you have a full tank of gas.

During and after the storm, stay safe with the following tips:

High winds combined with snow could result in homes losing power and delay the ability of utility crews to repair damaged lines. Have a plan on what to do if you lose power. Identify family or friends you may be able to stay with, along with contact information for your utility to report an outage and to receive updates on restoration times.

If your heat goes out, close off any unneeded rooms. Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors. Close blinds or curtains to retain heat in your home. Remember to eat or drink, because food provides your body with energy to produce its own heat. Open your faucets to a steady drip so water pipes don’t freeze.

Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. If a power outage does occur and you use a generator, place it outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors, and attached garages. Never bring a grill or outdoor heating device into your home.

If you are traveling and become stranded, call for help and stay with your vehicle. Run the motor about 10 minutes every hour for heat. Keep the exhaust pipe clear of snow to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Make your vehicle visible to rescuers by leaving a dome light on while the car is running and tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna.

With frigid temperatures and windchills, limit your time outdoors and watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Check on friends, family, and neighbors who may need assistance.

Protect you pets from winter weather by bringing them indoors or making sure they have adequate shelter outdoors.

For more winter storm preparedness information, including a list of emergency supplies for your home and vehicle, visit https://readywisconsin.wi.gov.