WESTON – The D.C. Everest Area School District seeks nominations for its annual Everest Excellence award.

The award recognizes community members, DCE students and staff members who make a difference in the lives of the D.C. Everest community. Selected awardees are recognized at the end of the year during the DCE Recognition Celebration.

Nomination forms can be completed online at www.dce.k12.wi.us/everestexcellence. The nomination period will end March 1, 2023.

Past recipients have been recognized for a variety of initiatives and actions. For example, past awardees have been honored for providing DCE students with field trip opportunities, sharing career expertise with students, volunteering to maintain gardens on school properties, helping students manage trauma, and assisting students and their families with personal challenges.

To learn more about the Everest Excellence awards and complete a brief nomination form, visit www.dce.k12.wi.us/everestexcellence.