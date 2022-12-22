Wausau Pilot & Review

Crews were called Thursday to the scene of a structure fire in Schofield where an detached garage was reported to be engulfed in flames.

The blaze was reported at about 7:55 p.m. Dec. 22 on Moreland Avenue in Schofield. An oil tank is located on the side of the home, close to the fire, according to preliminary scanner traffic. Though the garage is detached, the structure is close to the home.

All residents escaped safely.

Crews will battle subzero temperatures and high winds as they work to extinguish the blaze. Officials say extreme cold complicates the challenges involved in firefighting.

There’s no word on what started the blaze. This is a developing story.

