Wausau Pilot & Review

The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area.

The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.

If the snow isn’t enough to frustrate holiday travelers, the strong winds will drive much colder air into the area with wind chills as low as 35 below zero in Wisconsin through Saturday.

Weather officials are asking residents to consider postponing travel during this period unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel, drive with extreme caution and take a winter storm kit along with you that includes tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit and anything else that could help you survive should you become stranded.

Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas.