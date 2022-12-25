Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Serve a Meal. The Adult Day Services program at North Central Health Care seeks help with prepping, cooking and serving lunch one day during the week. Contact the volunteer office at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org to sign up.

Get Warm Clothes and Blankets to Those in Need. The United Way Rebecca’s Closet and Career Closet are always looking for help with organizing gently used clothing and baby items. Contact Director of Affinity Groups Selena Yang at 715-848-2927 or syang@unitedwaymc.org to help.

Do You Sing or Play a Musical Instrument? Aspirus Hospice House seeks volunteers to sing or play music to provide joy, peace and relaxation to patients and their family members. Flexible schedule. Apply at www.aspirus.org/volunteers by selecting the Aspirus Wausau Hospital, and the Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services links and completing an online application.

Give the Gift of a Lift. Faith in Action provides free transportation to seniors in our community to medical appointments, social visits, grocery trips, etc. These services help seniors remain independent and in their homes as long as possible. Flexible schedule. Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com to apply.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Toddler Pants Needed. Marathon County Head Start is in need of boys and girls pants and new underwear sizes 4T-6 for kids learning to use the toilet. Contact Angie at 715-318-6923, extension 210, or Angievisgar@mccdahs.org to donate.

Furniture Needed. North Central Health Care is in need of gently used furniture to help a client furnish a new apartment: TV stand, couches, kitchen tables and chairs, and end tables. Contact volunteer services at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org to donate.

Source: United Way of Marathon County