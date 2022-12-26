Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Taylor County that happened over the holiday weekend.

The robbery was reported at a Cenex gas station in Gilman. Police have release no details about the suspect’s description, age or gender but say they believe the public is not in danger.

Wausau Pilot & Review is seeking additional information and will update this story.

