Wausau Pilot & Review

A 23-year-old Wausau woman is facing elder abuse charges after allegedly punching an elderly man in the face.

Cheyenne L. Lato faces a charge of physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally causing bodily harm in case filed Dec. 21 in Marathon County Circuit Court. A misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge is also connected with the case.

Police say Lato struck a 71-year-old man after accusing him of trying to “run her over” with a motorized wheelchair. She is accused of punching the man in the jaw with a closed fist.

The man was not seriously injured.

During an initial appearance Dec. 21, a judge set a $500 signature bond for Lato, who will appear in court Feb. 6 for a preliminary hearing.