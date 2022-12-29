Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Superior hit seven 3-pointers in the first half to open up a double-digit lead by halftime and held on from there to defeat Wausau West 75-64 at the Marshfield Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament on Wednesday night at Marshfield High School.

Savannah Leopold had four 3-pointers and scored 17 points in the first half as Superior pushed out to a 39-28 lead. She finished with a team-high 24 points.

West matched the Spartans in the second half but couldn’t make up the deficit and falls to 5-5 this season.

Lexi White had 27 points and Kelly Kray added 20 for the Warriors.

Emma Zaya added 23 points for Superior (8-1), which finished with nine 3-pointers and made 26 of 37 free throws in the win.

Wausau West plays Hudson (8-1) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday as the tournament concludes. Marshfield (10-0) will play Superior in the second game at 3 p.m.

Spartans 75, Warriors 64

Superior 39 36 – 75

Wausau West 28 36 – 64

SUPERIOR (75): Annabel Maniou 4 2-2 10, Kloe Zentkowski 1 5-11 7, Savannah Leopold 6 7-10 24, Eva Peterson 2 2-2 8, Ava Stratton 0 3-4 3, Emma Zaya 7 7-8 23, Lauren Gunderson 0 0-0 0, Merva Moux 0 0-0 0. FG: 20. FT: 26-37. 3-pointers: 9 (Leopold 5, Peterson 2, Raya 2). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: none. Record: 8-1.

WAUSAU WEST (64): Emma Morehead 2 0-0 5, Kelly Kray 8 4-5 20, Alya Christensen 2 0-0 4, Paige Anderson 0 0-1 0, Harper Mead 2 0-2 4, Lexi White 10 6-7 27, Molly Anderson 2 0-0 4. FG: 26. FT: 10-15. 3-pointers: 2 (Morehead 1, White 1). Fouls: 24. Fouled out: M. Anderson. Record: 5-5.