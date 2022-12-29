Wausau Pilot & Review

A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area.

The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation.

As of 3:15 a.m. the operation is ongoing and no further details have been released. This is a developing story that will be updated.

