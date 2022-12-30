Wausau Pilot & Review

STRATFORD – Jesse Napgezek scored 33 points for the Wausau East boys basketball team, which fell to Bangor 82-77 in a semifinal of the Stratford Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament on Thursday night at Stratford High School.

Jack Barthels added 10 points and Jayden Garrett had nine for the Lumberjacks, who drop to 3-6 this season.

East will take on Stratford in the third-place game of the tournament at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be live-streamed at zaleskisports.com.

Cardinals 82, Lumberjacks 77

Wausau East 34 43 – 77

Bangor 39 43 – 82

WAUSAU EAST (77): Jesse Napgezek 11-16 8-10 33, Jack Barthels 3-7 1-4 10, Jayden Garrett 4-11 0-1 9, Isaac Rozwadowski 3-7 2-2 9, Caden Werth 2-5 0-0 4, Charlie Cayley 1-6 1-2 3, Turner Olson 1-1 0-0 3, Jack Cayley 0-3 2-3 2, Brady Prihoda 1-2 0-0 2, Aiden Dykstra 1-1 0-0 2, Abdul Valid 0-0 0-0 0. FG: 27-59. FT: 14-23. 3-pointers: 9-25 (Napgezek 3-6, Barthels 3-7, Olson 1-1, Garrett 1-3, Rozwadowski 1-4, J. Cayley 0-1, Werth 0-3). Rebounds: 28 (C. Cayley 8). Fouls: 30. Fouled out: C. Cayley, J. Cayley, Prihoda. Record: 3-6.

BANGOR (80): Statistics not provided. Record: 4-1.