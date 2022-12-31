Wausau Pilot & Review

Naming a newborn is a key step in welcoming the littlest and latest addition to the family. There are thousands of names for parents to choose from, but in the end, each name given to a child is special and unique, as they carry it with them throughout their life.

Aspirus has gathered the most popular baby names given throughout the system. Here are the top baby names of 2022:

Boy

Henry (24) Oliver (19) Owen (17)

Girl

Ella (13) Eleanor (13) Olivia (13)

From January 1 to December 22, 2022, the Aspirus Health System welcomed 2999 babies into the world. A total of 1556 different names were given to those newborns.