STRATFORD – Wausau East overcame a five-point halftime deficit to defeat Stratford 78-62 in the third-place game of the Stratford Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament on Friday night at Stratford High School.

Stratford led 40-35 at halftime, but couldn’t hold on as the Lumberjacks surged ahead with a 43-point second half.

Jayden Garrett had 17 points, and Jack Barthels and Isaac Rozwadowski each had 15 points for Wausau East, which is now 4-6 this season.

Ashton Wrensch had 18 points and four steals, and Braeden Schueller scored 15 points for the Tigers.

Stratford shot just 31 percent from the field (20-for-64) and falls to 4-5.

Lumberjacks 78, Tigers 62

Wausau East 35 43 – 78

Stratford 40 22 – 62

WAUSAU EAST (78): Caden Werth 12, Jayden Garrett 17, Isaac Rozwadowski 15, Brady Prihoda 2, Jack Cayley 2, Davis Winter 3, Jack Barthels 15, Jesse Napgezek 4, Charlie Cayley 8. Record: 4-6.

STRATFORD (62): Braeden Schueller 15, John Seitz 3, Reid Miller 1, Ashton Wrensch 18, Drew Bruesewitz 3, Ben Zuelke 3, Payton Glenn 1, Henry Zaleski 9, Izaiah Hadlock 4, Brady Schmidt 5. Record: 4-5.