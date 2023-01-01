Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Provide Comfort for Someone Experiencing Loss. Have you experienced a loss and want to help someone else losing a loved one? Bereavement volunteers spend time with the bereaved, providing companionship and support through the grief process. You will work closely with the ProMedica Hospice Bereavement Coordinators to help families after the loss of a loved one. Contact Colette at 715-344-4541 or Colette.Stoflet@ProMedica.org to apply.

Learn to e-Cycle. The Good News Project seeks volunteers on Fridays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to help recycle used electronics. The schedule is flexible. You can volunteer every Friday or once or twice a month – full days or partial days. Volunteers are also needed for customer service and to unload cars, weigh electronics and sort them into containers. Call 715-843-5985 or email Rouleen at rouleen@goodnewswi.com for more information.

Kitchen Help Needed! Help package meals for seniors. Hours are 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Aspirus Hospital Kitchen. Fill out an application at www.wamobilemeals.com/volunteer to sign up.

Become a Shelter Advocate. The Women’s Community seeks compassionate people to support current and potential clients during the week from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Duties include answering the 24-hour support line, providing emotional support and offering information about safety planning, referrals, community resources, emergency shelter, and domestic abuse and sexual assault services. Training sessions are provided for this role. Contact Allie at Allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 for more information.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Small Bingo Prizes Needed. North Central Health Care is in need of small bingo prizes and non-perishable purchased treats, such as soda, chips, fruit snacks and candy for patients’ bingo games. Call 715-848-4450 for more information.

Hats and Mittens Needed. Marshfield Medical Center in Weston is in need of adult hats and mittens, any material appropriate for winter weather. You can drop items off at Door 4 and leave donations with the screener or volunteer located there. Please include your name and address so we can thank you for your donation.

