UPDATED: Police now say an altercation that left a 79-year/-old man injured and his alleged 22-year-old attacker dead was a home invasion.

Early Tuesday afternoon the marathon County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement:

“TMarathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery home invasion that occurred early this morning at a residence in the Town of Elderon. It is believed the suspect followed a 79-year-old man home from a local establishment and there is no threat to the community.

Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at approximately 2:37 am to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage. The man was in possession of a firearm and fired one round that struck the suspect prior to the firearm being wrestled away from him. The suspect received a gunshot wound to the chest and died while fleeing the scene. The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The 79-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries and is recovering at a local hospital.”

See below for our earlier reporting.

A 22-year-old man suspected of stabbing an elderly man in the face was found dead early Tuesday, according to a statement made to some press outlets on Tuesday.

Marathon County officials said police responded at about 2:37 a.m. Tuesday to a home in Elderon. The alleged victim told investigators the suspect stabbed him, fired a handgun and fled the home.

The 22-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and died at the scene, according to reports. The elderly man’s injuries are not life-threatening. Police have not said what, if any relationship existed between the two men.

No names have been released. This is a developing story.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.