Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Brandon Parmer and Brandy Poirier announce the birth of their daughter River Elizabeth, born at 10:19 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. River weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Benjamin Grupstra and Nichole Brzezinski announce the birth of their daughter Izabella Jo Jean, born at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. Izabella weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Lucas Newton and Kyra DeWindt announce the birth of their daughter Miyah Mae, born at 5:37 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. Miyah weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Marcus and Kelly Wisniewski announce the birth of their son Hudson Alan Lee, born at 8:18 p.m. Dec. 28, 2022. Hudson weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.