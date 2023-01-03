Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Kay E. Boruch

Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.

Kay was employed at Quality Foods in Rib Mountain for over 30 years. She loved animals and had numerous pets from the tiniest kitten to a full grown German Shepard. She also enjoyed knitting and had an impressive scarf and blanket collection. She also loved traveling and made trips with her sister Max to Branson, MO, Las Vegas and Colorado to visit her brother. She was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church.

Kay is survived by her sons Blane (Kristan) and Timothy (Jodi) Boruch; grandchildren Austin and Paige; brother Randy Parsons and sister Maxine Sparacino. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son Bradley Boruch.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marathon County Humane Society.

William Duernberger

William (Bill) Duernberger of Wausau died on December 29, 2022, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.

He was born in Antigo on May 30, 1935, to William and Edna (Weed) Duernberger. Bill graduated from Antigo High School, class of 1953.

Bill worked in the grocery business his whole life, spending more than 30 years at Gerber Products, retiring in 1995. He was proud of his decades with Gerber and kept many mementos and keepsakes from his time with the company. Prior to working for Gerber, he worked at various grocery stores in Antigo and Marshfield.

Bill loved working with wood and made many toy chests, doll beds, and bookcases for his grandchildren. His oldest grandchild still uses the bookcase after more than 40 years. He was meticulous and specific with all of his work, and he enjoyed taking care of his yard in a particular manner. Bill always enjoyed traveling, particularly during retirement, visiting Australia twice and Europe eight times. Closer to home, he enjoyed bowling and golfing in couples leagues and a men’s league.

He is survived by his wife, La Vonne of 46 years. Bill leaves a sister Cheri (Blaine) Knowles of Wausau. He has four daughters from a previous marriage. Debbie Bandoch of Rothschild, Dianne Kluever of Manitowish Waters, Denise Petrowski of Wausau, and Dawnne (Michael) Miller of Wausau. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Edna Duernberger, sister Delores Marx, brother Ronald Duernberger Sr., and brother-in-law Robert Marx.

The visitation will be held at Brainard Funeral Home in Wausau on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 4 pm to 6 pm, followed by a service at 6 pm. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Antigo, with a committal service held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1 pm. Any gifts will be used to support a scholarship at Antigo High School in his name, supporting students seeking secondary education.

Jeffrey W. Schneider

Jeff Schneider, 61, of Schofield, passed away on December 30, 2022, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was born August 1, 1961 in Wausau, WI to Wayne and Joan Schneider. Jeff graduated from D.C Everest High School class of 1979. He was united in marriage to his soul mate, Robyn Schneider (Schneebeli), on April 25,1987 at Saint Stephen Lutheran Church in Wausau. He was a loving son to his parents Wayne and Joan. He was the proud father of their 3 children, Amanda , Michael, and Cody. He was a loving fur daddy to several dogs, with Bella being his favorite. We know he is catching up on all the pets with her in heaven.

Jeff graduated from North Central Technical Institute with an Associate Degree in Machine Tool Technics in 1981. He then went on to have a career as a CNC lathe and VMC operator. He worked at Schuette Metals for the past 22 years and was known for his incredible work ethic.

Jeff lived to support and help others. He was the first one to step in whenever family, friends, or strangers needed something. Jeff was well known for his Smoked Baked Beans, which were always requested for any celebration, holiday or large family gathering. Luckily, he shared the special recipe with his family so they will live on. Jeff was also known to step in to repair any item or solve any problem brought to his attention. He had an amazing ability to creatively solve any problem that may have come up or any repair that was needed.

Jeff was also known as the rock of his family, always taking care of, encouraging, celebrating and goofing around with his kids and his wife. He proudly attended every event and celebration for each of his 3 children, cheering them on in his quietly gentle way. He loved every moment spent with his kids,wife and friends, from camping to back yard camp fires and travel adventures throughout the country. He loved easy snuggles, hearing and sharing stories of the day, making jokes and sharing some snarky remarks, in jest, now and then.

Jeff and his wife were true soulmates, if ever, there were some. Their love transcended time and place and they had a love many dream of having. They had 40 years of love, laughter and adventures together. They showed their children what true love meant, through the good times and the hard. Jeff will be happily waiting with Bella by his side when they are reunited in heaven.

Jeff is survived by his wife Robyn, children Amanda (Sam) Schneider, Michael (Alex) Schneider and Cody as well as his beloved dogs Jade and Moose, and granddog Biscuit. He is further survived by his parents Wayne and Joan Schnieder and brother Gary Schneider and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be sadly missed by life long friends, Randy and Melody Brandt and Robyn’s family including Steve (Robyn) Schneebeli, Jill (Kevin) Dunn, Chuck (Lanie) Schneebeli, Al (Sandy) Schneebeli.

Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents Michael and Rose Rohacek, Henry and Laura Schneider. In addition he was preceded in death by his Uncle John and Aunt Rosemarie Novak.

The visitation and celebration of his life will be at Mount Olive Lutheran Church on Thursday January 5, 2022 from 2pm – 4:30pm with services to follow at 4:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Marathon County Humane society in Jeff’s honor.

Family would like to thank Dr. Williams as well as nurses Clara and Gavin for their hard work and compassionate care for Jeff.

Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Shirley A. Kurth

Shirley Ann Kurth (née Clintsman), 93, died peacefully at home in Wausau on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

She was born September 1, 1929, in Greenwood, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Luella Clintsman. She grew up on a farm outside of Greenwood with her parents, two brothers, and three sisters. Growing up on the farm gave her a love of nature and joy in being outdoors, along with many fond memories that she shared with others.

When she was just 18 years old, she moved to Minnesota for her first job. It was at Brown & Bigelow in St Paul. Over the years, she also worked as an accountant in Marshfield, a dispatcher for the Wausau Daily Herald, and finally at the Marathon County Register of Deeds office where she remained until she retired at the age of 70.

She married the late Raymond Kurth on October 30, 1954, in Greenwood. They had two sons and a daughter.

Her faith, the church, and serving others were central to Shirley. Throughout her life she volunteered at the church and in the community, including the local Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Make a Difference Day. She also loved to be around family and friends, planning parties and reunions for everyone to come together and enjoy.

She never stopped learning and exploring, taking classes on a wide variety of topics. For many years, she was an active member of a local writers’ group.

Survivors include a sister Nell Goetz, Minocqua, a brother Ted Clintsman, Wausau, her children, Robin (Laurie) Kurth, Wausau, Tim (Kathy) Kurth, Eau Claire, Peggy Kurth, Wausau, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, two sisters, and a great-grandson, Sean Gates.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N 6th St, Wausau. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Duane H. Pyan

Duane H. Pyan, 87, of Wausau, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born on October 17, 1935 in Wausau to the late Harry and Lorenda (Henke) Pyan. Duane grew up and spent his early school years in Marathon, and later graduated from Wausau High School in 1953. He married the former Barbara Waraksa on May 8, 1954 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Wausau.

Duane worked for Wilson-Hurd Manufacturing Company as a graphic artist and retired after 40 years with the company. He loved to paint and was a drummer in several polka and country bands. He took pride in his abilities as he was a self-taught musician and artist. Duane also enjoyed camping and fishing with family and friends. Being a blood donor for many years was very important to him and he valued the ability to help others with his many blood donations.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; daughters, Jane Jonas, Linda (Peter) Meyer, Connie (Jeffery) Brodjeski, and Gail (Richard) Dobrzynski; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lorenda Pyan; sisters, Phyllis (Ralph) Tidd and Joan (Clayton) Wendt; and son-in-law, Jake Jonas.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 beginning at 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Burial will take place at a later date in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

A special thank you from the family to the staff of Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the care that Duane received.

Jean A. Hopperdietzel

Jean A. Hopperdietzel, 86, Weston, died Thursday December 22, 2022 at her home at The Renaissance Assisted Living Facility under the care of her family and St. Croix Hospice after a very prolonged debilitating fight with the autoimmune disease Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS).

She was born September 22, 1936, in Wausau, daughter of the late Martin and Marie (Kroening) Kubitz. Jean’s father bought a newly opened cheese factory, Rib River Cheese, where she worked up until her graduation from high school. When she was a sophomore in high school, Arlon Hopperdietzel asked her to the movies. Her mom said no, but her dad said it was okay. Part way through the movie, they turned around and a few rows back sat her mother and father! Arlon and Jean attended Athens High School together. She was very active in high school as a cheerleader and drum majorette and Arlon was a high school athlete, playing basketball & baseball. On April 14, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Arlon Hopperdietzel at Trinity Lutheran Church in Athens. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this year. Arlon survives.

Prior to her retirement, Jean had been employed as a medical transcriptionist in numerous locations, as they moved around the country. She loved caring for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, gardening and singing in the choir at church. She also enjoyed cooking and canning. In her final years, when her body would no longer allow her to participate in many of her beloved activities, she loved watching Hallmark movies. She followed her husband to San Francisco when he was drafted into the army shortly after their marriage. Even though she asked Arlon not to start farming, she gamely worked alongside him when they bought Arlon’s fathers dairy farm and again when he bought a beef and hog farm in Missouri. In addition to living in San Francisco, they also lived in Town of Main, WI; Athens, Georgia; Wausau, WI; West Plains, Missouri; Jersey Village, Texas and Montgomery, Texas on lake Conroe before finally returning home to Weston, WI in 2018.

Arlon and Jean knew the importance of living life to it’s fullest. They enjoyed camping, fishing, swimming, and boating on their pontoon “Jean’s Dream”. They made trips to the Grand Canyon, Wisconsin Dells, Stone Mountain, Disney World, St. Louis Arch, and skiing in New Mexico when their children were little. Arlon retired early in 1992 and they bought an RV. They spent14 years traveling the country in their RV with Jean being the navigator. They drove up to Alaska on the Alaskan Highway, traveled The Top of the World Highway from Alaska to the Yukon for the 100 year Gold Rush Celebration. Other trips were traveling along the east coast from Maryland up to Maine with their daughter and granddaughter, from Ft Meyer, Florida to Dollywood in Tennessee, and to California and along the Mexican border to visit Arlon’s sister, Emily.

Survivors include her husband, Arlon, Weston; son, Clay (Tracy Patrick) Hopperdietzel, Montgomery, Texas; daughter, Lisa (Michael) Pickens, Washington Island; grandchildren David, Kristen and Laura Hopperdietzel and Clay’s wife, Tracy’s, children Liam, Colin and Austin Patrick; Rachael (Dustan) Brenneman, and Elizabeth Pickens: great grandchildren twins Robbie and Jamie Brenneman and their soon to be born brother Danny Brenneman. Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by two brothers and sister-in-laws, Glen (Doris) and Roger (Marlene) Kubitz.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 22, 2023 at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday April 22, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the Mausoleum Chapel. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Muscular Dystrophy Association to go toward the research into the treatment for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS).

Shirley A. Hopkins

Shirley A. Hopkins, 73, formerly of Wausau, died Sunday December 25, 2022 at Thedacare Medical Center, Berlin.

She was born June 8, 1949 in Wausau, daughter of the late Ralph and Ernestine (Kleinschmidt) Voight. She is survived by a son, Brent, her siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday January 12, 2023 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Grand Avenue, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Neal T. Holbach

Neal T. Holbach, 55, Athens, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home.

He was born December 29, 1967 in Medford, the son of David Sr. and Betty Lou (Ortman) Holbach.

Neal was a graduate of Athens High School and enjoyed golfing.

Survivors include is parents; six siblings, David Holbach Jr., Athens, Steve Holbach, Wausau, Brenda Deuel, San Angelo, TX, Angie (Brian) Weber, Gleason, Teresa (Curt) Jeske, Waupaca and Nicole (Dan) Voss, Lake Mills; and many aunts uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Milan. Rev. George Graham will preside. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Russell Howland

Russell Howland of Schofield Wi, passed away on December 30th, 2022 at the age of 85.

Russell was born in Rothschild, Wi on May 26th, 1937 to Clyde and Elsie Howland. He graduated from D.C. Everest in 1955, then served as an aviation electrician in the U.S. Navy. Russell later worked as a pipefitter. He married his high school sweetheart, Joanne, on July 11th, 1959.

Russell had many hobbies. He was an avid trapshooter and enjoyed hunting with family and friends. He spent much of his time in his garage fixing most anything for friends and family. He will be greatly missed.

Russell is survived by his wife, Joanne; his daughter, Lisa (Chris) Bender; his granddaughter, Carly(Jesse) Maruska; his grandson, Charlie Howland.

He is preceded in death by his four brothers, Leroy, Harold, Lyle, and Clyde; his son, Jeff Howland.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 6th 2022 from 4-6pm at John Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave., Schofield. Military Honors will be preformed at 5:45pm

Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Koral L. Howard

Koral Lynn Howard, 70, of Green Bay, fell asleep in the arms of Jesus on Monday, December 19, 2022. In her last moments, she was lovingly surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Koral was born on October 18, 1952, to Vincent and Loraine (Diekfuss) Howard in Waukesha, WI. The Howards moved to Wausau in 1965. Koral was part of the last class to graduate from Wausau High School in 1970. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from UW-Stevens Point.

Koral had a great zest for life. She enjoyed the many years living close to her siblings. She was a caring and thoughtful mother, grandmother, and sister. She was always up for adventures in traveling, loved listening to music, playing guitar, and enjoyed working with people. This led her to start her own closet designing business that ran successfully for several years in the Wausau area. Then, after her children were grown, she moved to Madison to live and work as a marketing and activities director for a large assisted living facility. In retirement she volunteered her time coordinating activities for the elderly.

Koral spent her remaining years at an assisted living facility in Green Bay close to family. She handled her many health challenges with dignity and grace. Even as her health declined, she never lost her sweet disposition and was well liked by residents and staff. One staff member referred to her as ‘her angel’.

She is survived by her children: Jarret (Jennifer) Treu of Green Bay and Shana Treu of Madison; grandchildren: Lydia and Natalie Treu of Green Bay, and Landon Renz of Madison; and her sisters: Karen (Michael) Morrisey of Hewitt, Krystal (Gerald) Knapp of Wausau, and Kim (Scott) Reynolds of Reno, NV. She was preceded in death by her parents Vincent and Lorraine, and brothers Keith and Kurt.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, Aniwa. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. The Rev. Ryan Fehrmann officiating. Burial will be in Forestville Cemetery of Ringle at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Jeanette M. White

Jeanette “Jean” Margaret (Frahm) White, 89, Wausau Wisconsin, died on December 27, 2022 at Mount View Care Center. Jean was born on a farm in the Town of Bern to George and Esther (Conrad) Frahm on May 20, 1933. After graduating from Athens High School, she worked for Allis Chalmers in Milwaukee.

She went to a Colorado guest ranch near Winter Park on vacation and ended up working there, where she became a very good skier. When she returned to Wausau she got a job at a bowling alley. Donald White was at the bowling alley bowling one night and he knew “she was the girl for him”. Each time he would buy a 10 cent beer and cigar, he would give her a 10 cent tip. They were married on September 8, 1956 in Athens and enjoyed 47 years together, skiing, camping, fishing, traveling, their trailer on the Willow Flowage and spending time with the grandkids.

Jean retired from the Wausau School District. After the death of her beloved husband Don in 2003, Jean bought a lakeside trailer at Watter’s Edge Campground where she had the most wonderful friends. She continued to travel and enjoyed talking politics with her brother-in-law Wayne Kazda, who visited her often. Mom said she was a nut that cracked her shell and lived the life she wanted.

Jean is survived by her daughter Julie White (Joe Holzem), twin sons Jody (Mary) White and Cory (Sharon) White. Grandchildren: Travis (Meghann) White, Tyler White, Tim (Amanda) White, Joshua (Ashley) White, Courtney (Adam) Klade, Luke White (Brooke Jisko). Great-Grandchildren: Kyrah, Hailey, Maxton, Madilynn, Reed, Ryker, Kinsley and great-granddaughter Lainey due to arrive soon. Sister Georgian (Jim) Grassman and brother Robert (Claudia) Frahm. In-laws: Robert (Virgine) White, Wayne Kazda and Doug (Sheryl) Kazda.

The family would like to thank Mount View Care Center for their loving care for Mom. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Women’s Community, 3200 Hilltop Ave, Wausau WI 54401.

There will be a sharing of memories for Jean on Tuesday, January 17, 2022 at Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, 235962 N. Troy St, Wausau, WI 54403. Memorial at 1:00 pm, reception will follow until 3:00 pm. Packer attire is welcomed.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Betty Lou Groover 80, of Wausau passed away on Dec. 31, 2022. She was born on October 19, 1942, in Lacrosse and was adopted by Hilbert and Lease Wendt. She Married Joseph Bennett Groover. He preceded her in death in 1995.

She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Groover, Newnan, GA, two sons; Chris (Kathy) Groover of Florida, Corey Groover of Wausau., two grandchildren Joey and Kayla Groover; two sisters Jean Covey, Wisconsin Rapids, Aloha (Darrel) Eckes, of Wausau many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe and a son Brian Groover and her siblings, Albert and Rueben Gable, Donna Schultz, Rita Sobjick, Yvonne Kleiber, Leona Weber and Maryann Williams.

Per Betty’s wishes no services will be held.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Richard B. May

Richard ‘Rick’ B. May, 64 of Birnamwood, died on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Rick was born on September 23, 1958, in Clintonville, the son of Howard and Eileen (Sell) May.

Rick was a Navy Veteran serving from 1976-1980.

On October 29, 1988, Rick was united in marriage to Lorin Stuber at New Horizons United Methodist Church, Wittenberg.

He was employed at Crystal Finishing before taking early retirement. Rick loved building and woodworking. When he found time, he enjoyed going fishing and golfing. Rick always looked forward to going to Packer games and going on trips with his family. His favorite time was spent watching football with his grandchildren.

Rick is survived by his wife, Lorin; two children, Tara (Leo) Martinez-May of Birnamwood and Bruce (Jessica) May of Gleason; six grandchildren, Nathan, Antonio, Zachary and Miguel Martinez-May and Connor and Collin May; six siblings, Cheryl Lederhaus, Ralph (Sue) May, Ron May, Bonnie May, Terry (Rebecca) May and Diane (Wayne) Danke, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Marsha and Randy.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Anna Block

Anna ‘Ann’ Block, 101, of Wittenberg, died on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Homme Home of Wittenberg.

Ann was born on April 22, 1921, in Waupaca County. The daughter of Edward and Matilda (Brennenstuhl) Luckjohn.

On November 2, 1940, Ann was united in marriage to Benjamin Block in Waupaca County. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2000.

When Ann was eight, she knew she wanted to be a beautician and owned her own business for 31 years.

Ann and Ben would make and decorate cakes for their grandchildren and funerals. Ann was a great baker and was known for her sweet rolls and cream puffs and would often share them with her family and friends.

Ann was very active at Redeemer Lutheran Church, where she was ready to clean, bake and sew. Ann enjoyed making quilts for Lutheran World Relief and for Homme Home. She would also volunteer at Homme Home, helping with events, visiting the residents, or driving them to their doctor appointments. Ann was a past president for St. John’s Lutheran Ladies Aid.

Ann loved golf and used to walk the course up until the age of 88. Ann and Ben would travel to many different states to golf. She was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan.

Ann was a very caring person and loved serving others. Ann was honored as Shawano County’s Living Treasure in 2009 and was a past secretary for the Wittenberg Chamber of Commerce. She also enjoyed her weekly card club.

Ann is survived by two sons, Randal (Jeneene) Block of Ripon and Wayne (Linda) Block of Pickerel; six grandchildren, Debbi Jo Block, David (Karla) Block, Julie (Bob) Socha, Daniel (Lisa) Block, Christina (Joseph) Klinge and Matthew (Susan) Block; 13 great-grandchildren, Kayla (Ben) Murphy, Heather (Jeff) Relien, Jared Block, T.J. (Danielle) Carlson, Sam Carlson, Emily Block, Madison Block, Ryan (Celyna) Socha, Aaron Socha, Andrew Klinge, Aaron Klinge, Rachel Block, and Benjamin Block; four great-great-grandchildren, Joel, Isaiah, Hudson and Liana and many other family members and friends.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ben; one brother, Ken; two brothers, in infancy; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mate Block, Lillian (Emil) Nighbor, Herbert (Leona) Block, Chester Block, Anna Percey, Evelyn (Marshall) Zaug, Leona Block and Eugene (Marcella) Block.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Sharon Fox-Bogen will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the church.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Homme Home of Wittenberg for their compassionate care for Ann.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

James J. Buss

James Jerome ‘Jimmy’ Buss, 89, formerly of Eland, died on December 31, 2022, at Rose Mary Manor, Mattoon.

James was born on May 3, 1933, in Eland, the son of Anton and Victoria (Wojciechowski) Buss, Sr. James was a US Army Veteran serving from 1954 to 1956.

On February 9, 1963, James was united in marriage to Bernice Meverden at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. She preceded him in death on April 6, 2012.

After graduation, James hauled milk for Frank Bessette. He then was employed by the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 38 years until his retirement. After retirement, he enjoyed helping his nephews on the Zdroik Potato Farm in Rosholt, where he earned the nickname of ‘5 o’clock Jimmy’, as he needed to be home for supper.

James was an avid Eland BABA baseball player, which started when he was 14 years old and lasted for 40 years. He was also an avid fan of the Eland BABA, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. Deer hunting was a special time on the family farm with his brothers, son, nephews, grandsons and special family friend, Doug.

After retirement, he and Bernice wintered in Gulf Shores and had fond memories of a trip to Germany with special friends Arlen & Pat Warning.

James was an honorary life member of the Knight’s of Columbus and liked to go on Bingo trips with his brothers.

James is survived by his children, Theresa (Brian) Block of Birnamwood, Patty (John) Szews of Birnamwood, Paula (Dan) Rew of Eland and Jon (Michelle) Buss of Eau Claire; seven grandchildren, Sam (Christina) Szews, Blake (Lauryn) Szews, Isaac Szews, Riley (Carli) Rew, Dana (Nate & Piper) Rew, Holly Buss and Alex Buss; two great grandchildren, Aubree Szews and Grayson Rew; brother Robert Buss of Wittenberg and Anthony (Christine) Buss Jr. of Eland and siblings-in-law, Leah Klopotek of Wausau and Edward (Lois) Meverden of Wittenberg.

James was preceded in death by his parents; wife Bernice; siblings and in-laws, Mary Jane (Maynard) Zdroik, Alvina Buss, Mike (Sue) Buss and Jerry Klopotek and three nephews, Mark, Cody and A.J. Zdroik.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. Rev. Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Wittenberg with military rites conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068. Visitation will be held on Thursday beginning at 4pm with a Rosary Service at 6:30pm at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Visitation will continue, on Friday, at the church, beginning at 9am until the time of service.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Rose Mary Manor, especially Misty, Billie, Ashley and Amanda, for loving dad as their own.

Ellen M. Nelson

Ellen Marie Nelson was born March 14, 1961 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska to Dr. Ellis Martin Weaver, Captain, U.S. Air Force and Nancy (Wipfli) Weaver. Ellen’s family moved to Wausau, Wisconsin in 1962 where she had many great friends and wonderful childhood memories. Ellen was a 1979 graduate of Wausau Newman High School and was a color guard member of the Wausau Story Drum and Bugle Corp in 1977 & 1978.

Ellen married James Nelson on May 7, 1999 and Anna Nancy Nelson was born October 30, 2005.

Ellen was preceded in death by her father Dr. Ellis Martin Weaver; and her sister in law Jean Weaver. She is survived by her three brothers, Mark (Jennifer) Cincinnati, OH, Jim (Jean) Wausau, WI and Tom (Vicki) Wausau, WI; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Ellen is a graduate of University of Wisconsin Stout, class of 1983 with a bachelor’s degree. She started her career in restaurant management in Oklahoma before returning to Wisconsin in stops in Madison and Milwaukee.

Ellen loved learning and continued her education at Loyola University graduating in 1996 with a master’s degree in Religious Education. She served as youth minister at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Barrington, Illinois and later taught at Carmel High School in Mundelein, Illinois.

She later studied counseling and received a Master of Arts from Concordia University in 2014.

Ellen most recently resided in Cary, Illinois with her family. She recently started a senior corporate learning development position with Steris Life Sciences working with a team she really loved. Her love of family, strong will and desire to help others to be their best touched us all. A memorial service will be planned at a later date at St. Anne Catholic Church in Barrington. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send messages of condolence to the family and for memorial service information.