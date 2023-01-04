Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail will have you ditching your New Year’s resolutions as quick as you can say “yes, please!” The Boston Cream Pie tastes just like the dessert you know and love – in sweet liquid form. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Boston Cream Pie Martini

1 oz. Vanilla vodka

1 oz. White cream de cacao

1 1/2 oz. Bailey’s.

Whipped cream

Chocolate shavings

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into a martini glass. Top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings for a beautiful finish – then serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.