WAUSAU – Sydney Galang made 11 of 16 free throws and scored a game-high 20 points to lead Wausau Newman Catholic to a 39-32 win over Stratford in a Marawood Conference South Division girls basketball matchup Tuesday night at Newman Catholic High School.

Stratford was held to 12 points in the first half and trailed by seven going into the break. The Cardinals were able to finish off the win by making enough free throws to keep the Tigers at bay.

Stratford finished 0-for-14 from 3-point range and just 6-for-11 at the free throw line in the loss.

Bailey Linzmaier had 10 points and Lauren Kraus pulled down 10 rebounds for Stratford (6-4, 2-3 Marawood South).

Lily Shields added 11 points on the strength of three 3-pointers for Newman (7-5, 2-4 Marawood South).

Both teams will play Marawood Conference crossover games Friday as Newman Catholic will be at Phillips and Stratford will play at Abbotsford.

Cardinals 39, Tigers 32

Stratford 12 20 – 32

Newman Catholic 19 20 – 39

STRATFORD (32): Ella Heidmann 1-3 1-2 3, Tessa Berg 1-2 0-0 2, Lauren Kraus 3-5 1-2 7, Bailey Linzmaier 4-14 2-3 10, Sailor Kauffman 0-2 0-2 0, Lexie Christopherson 3-8 0-0 6, Ashley Hollatz 1-4 2-2 4. FG: 13-38. FT: 6-11. 3-pointers: 0-14 (Kauffman 0-1, Kraus 0-1, Heidmann 0-2, Linzmaier 0-5, Christopherson 0-5). Rebounds: 24 (Kraus 10). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: none. Record: 6-4, 2-3 Marawood Conference South Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (39): Sydney Galang 4 11-16 20, Lily Shields 4 0-0 11, Ashley Jankowski 1 0-0 2, Maggie Wulf 0 1-2 1, Mallory Rozwadowski 0 1-2 1, Evie Bates 2 0-1 4. FG: 11. FT: 13-21. 3-pointers: 4 (Shields 3, Galang 1). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: none. Record: 7-5, 2-4 Marawood Conference South Division.