By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau firefighter is facing felony abuse charges and is on leave pending an internal investigation after an alleged altercation with a former girlfriend.

Matthew C. Hieronimus, 36, was charged Jan. 3 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. He is free on a $500 cash bond.

Hieronimus is accused of assaulting a woman, throwing her onto a bed and refusing to let her go, pinning her with his legs and holding her from behind. An audio recording captured Hieronimus and the woman struggling, according to court documents. Police arrested him Dec. 30 during a civil standby as he was retrieving his belongings from the former couple’s shared home.

Wausau Fire Chief Robert Barteck confirmed Hieronimus is on administrative leave, but said he could not comment further on the case.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 18.