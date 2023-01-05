Bobbi Jo Hochstetler, 40, of Wausau. Jan. 3, 2023: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Wausau Pilot & Review | Jan. 5, 2023

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

Alexander J.D. Tiliou, 21, of Merrill. Jan. 5, 2023: Bail jumping
Bobbi Jo Hochstetler, 40, of Wausau. Jan. 3, 2023: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Sabrina Wert, 31, of Edgar. Jan. 5, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, battery
Gregory Schultz, 35, of Stratford. Jan. 5, 2023: Failure to report to jail, bail jumping
Kristin Vangenderen, 23, of Wausau. Jan. 5, 2023: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Joseph Wagner, 45, of Wausau. Jan. 5, 2023: Tampering with a GPS tracking device
Vernon Smith, 45, of Schofield. Jan. 5, 2023: Possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, battery
Brandon Franklin, 33, of Marshfield. Jan. 4, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Andrew Lemirande, 17, of Plover, Jan. 3, 2023: Burglary, bail jumping, take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of THC with intent, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia
Chayse Magee, 31, of Wausau. Dec. 29, 2022: Bail jumping, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct
Randy Reiche, 52, of Merrill. Jan. 3, 2023: Bail jumping
Shaydi Rochon, 23, of Wausau. Jan. 3, 2023: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm
Cory Perlich, 33, of Park Falls. Jan. 3, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of THC (second or greater)
Matthew C. Hieronimus, 36, of Schofield. Jan. 3, 2023: False imprisonment, disorderly conduct, battery
Charles Anthoney, 54. Jan. 4, 2023: Possession of THC (second or greater offense), bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer