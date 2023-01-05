WAUSAU – From the Artemis I moon mission to awe-inspiring cosmic scenes captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, space and astronomy had a stellar 2022. The coming year is expected to have even more excitement with at least one lunar landing attempt, new space telescopes and new planetary missions in motion.

At 10 a.m. Jan. 6, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Paul Thomas, a professor in the department of physics and astronomy at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, and Wausau School District Planetarium Director Chris Janssen to discuss the latest in space exploration news and a preview of what to expect in the year ahead.

Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

