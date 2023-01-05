By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau firefighter facing felony domestic abuse charges has been terminated from his position, Fire Chief Robert Barteck said in an email.

Matthew C. Hieronimus, 36, was charged Jan. 3 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. He is free on a $500 cash bond.

Hieronimus is accused of assaulting a woman, throwing her onto a bed and refusing to let her go, pinning her with his legs and holding her from behind. An audio recording captured Hieronimus and the woman struggling, according to court documents. Police arrested him Dec. 30 during a civil standby as he was retrieving his belongings from the former couple’s shared home.

On Wednesday, Barteck confirmed Hieronimus was on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. The former firefighter was terminated at 7 a.m. Thursday, Barteck said.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Jan. 18.