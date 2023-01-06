Wausau Pilot & Review

PHILLIPS – Isaac Seidel had 26 points to lead the Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team to a decisive 74-51 win over Phillips in a Marawood Conference crossover game Thursday night at Phillips High School.

Mason Prey added 20 points for the Cardinals, who remain in first place in the Marawood South at 6-1 and improve to 9-2 overall.

Newman Catholic hosts Stratford on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Cardinals 74, Loggers 51

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (74): Isaac Seidel 26, Mason Prey 20, Jackson Pfender 9, Conner Krach 6, Eli Gustafson 6, Lucas Pfiffner 4, Liam McCarty 3. Record: 9-2, 6-1 Marawood Conference South Division.

PHILLIPS (51): Brayden Revak 13, Nate Belan 13, Drew Houschild 8, Dominic Mable 6, Jack Kulwicki 5, Shay Denzine 4, J.J. Heikkinen 2. Record: 1-9, 0-7 Marawood Conference North Division.