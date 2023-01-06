Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield scored in the opening minute and held on the rest of the way, defeating Wausau East/Merrill 9-2 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys hockey game Thursday night at the Marshfield Area Ice Arena.

Karsyn Blasky and Vincent Newman-Knuckles had goals for the Bluejacks, helping them stay close at 3-2 early in the second period, but Marshfield ripped off six unanswered goals to finish and earned its first Wisconsin Valley Conference win of the season.

Marshfield is now 7-7 and 1-3 in the conference, while East/Merrill drops to 3-6 and 0-4 in the conference.

Wausau East/Merrill hosts D.C. Everest at the Merrill Area Recreation Center on Jan. 12 in its next game.

Tigers 9, Bluejacks 2

Wausau East/Merrill 1 1 0 – 2

Marshfield 3 5 1 – 9

First period: 1. M, Noah Peterson (Joey Cashmer), 0:39; 2. MAR, Zak Meyer (Noah Peterson), 5:09; 3. EM, Karsyn Blasky (Trent Pozorski), 9:20; 4. M, J. Cashmer (Peterson), 11:14.

Second period: 5. EM, Vincent Newman-Knuckles (Andrew Franken), 3:16; 6. M, J. Cashmer, 4:06; 7. M, Peterson (Owen Hoerneman), 7:32; 8. M, Peterson, 8:05; 9. M, Tyler Reissmann (J. Cashmer), 10:54; 10. M, Thomas Cashmer (J. Cashmer, Peterson), 16:03.

Third period: 11. M, Tanner Shortt (Hoerneman), 1:56.

Saves: EM, Jake Furrer 40; M, Cole Halvorsen 8, Reed Gieseking 0.

Records: Wausau East/Merrill 3-6, 0-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 7-7, 1-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.