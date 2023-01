Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East won two contested matches and two others by forfeit as it dropped a 57-21 decision to Wisconsin Rapids in a Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual meet Thursday at East High School.

Logan Glovinski earned a pin at 285 pounds over Benton Ruesch in 53 seconds and Maddox Rye won his match at 132 by a score of 8-1 over Aiden Armgost for East’s two wins.

Christian Simmons (126) and Elijah Parker-Coleman (195) each won by forfeit for the Lumberjacks.

East is now 0-3 in conference duals, while Rapids improves to 1-1.

Wausau East will host Wausau West in its next match on Jan. 12.

Wisconsin Rapids 57, Wausau East 21

220: Tanner Gormanson (WR) won by forfeit.

285: Logan Glovinski (WE) pinned Benton Ruesch, 0:53.

106: Matthew Miller (WR) pinned Ben Lo, 3:55.

113: Gavin Jacob (WR) pinned Ryan Jaeger, 4:52.

120: Landyn Freeman (WR) pinned Jack Bessette (WE), 2:52.

126: Christian Simmons (WE) won by forfeit.

132: Maddox Rye (WE) def. Aiden Armagost, 8-1.

138: Mason Tritz (WR) def. Noah Rhea, 12-5.

145: Lucas Bean (WR) pinned Jake Steiner, 1;59.

152: Cole Black (WR) pinned Jalon Bailey Clark, 2:24.

160: Mark Jeske (WR) pinned Garrison Stockwell, 1:04.

170: Bennett Weidman (WR) won by forfeit.

182: Kailar Tritz (WR) pinned Coltynn Muenchow, 1:33.

195: Elijah Parker-Coleman (WE) won by forfeit.