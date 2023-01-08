Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Stratford had 11 top-six finishes, including three champions, and won the team title at the 66th annual Fred Lehrke Wrestling Invitational on Saturday at D.C. Everest High School.

The Tigers finished with 392 points to win the team championship, with D.C. Everest taking second with 336.

D.C. Everest had a pair of champions as Easton Cooper (23-4) won the 126-pound championship with a pin of Landon Bloom of Tomah in 1:34, and Blake Heal (20-7) was first at 138 pounds as he defeated Travis Moelter of River Falls 4-1 in the title bout.

Tyler Modjewski (15-5) was second at 113 pounds and Oscar Latendressse (13-11) was runner-up at 285, Blake Bangtson (17-8) took third at 152 and Kyle Schmidt (11-6) was third at 195, and Tanner Rickman (13-13) ended up fourth at 170 for D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest will travel to Marshfield for a dual meet on Thursday before competing at the Stevens Point Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14.

66th Fred Lehrke Wrestling Invitational

Jan. 7, at D.C. Everest High School

Team scores: 1. Stratford 392; 2. D.C. Everest 336; 3. Riverdale 319; 4. River Falls 253; 5. Shawano and Tomah 233; 7. Auburndale and Bonduel 222; 9. Mosinee 104; 10. Milwaukee Marquette and Spencer/Columbus 93; 12. Rosholt 36.

106 pounds

Championship: Derek Godard (AUB) def. Jaxon Bogacz (BON), 9-2.

Fifth place: Caleb Jaeger (DC) pinned Dane Hodkiewicz (SH), 1:02.

113 pounds

Championship: Colin Cournoyer (ST) pinned Tyler Modjewski (DC), 1:47.

120 pounds

Championship: Trenton Cournoyer (ST) pinned Abdullah Noor (MM), 1:50.

Fifth place: Zane Grassel (AUB) pinned Taylor Dillon (DC), 2:48.

126 pounds

Championship: Easton Cooper (DC) pinned Landen Bloom (TOM), 1:34.

132 pounds

Championship: Colton Weiler (AUB) pinned Sean Duffy (RVD), 2:25.

138 pounds

Championship: Blake Heal (DC) def. Travis Moelter (RF), 4-1.

145 pounds

Championship: Gavin Finch (TOM) pinned Colin Fischer (BON), 0:51.

152 pounds

Championship: Carsen Herm (SH) pinned Ryan Becker (ST), 2:38.

Third place: Blake Bangtson (DC) pinned Talan Childs (RVD), 3:39.

160 pounds

Championship: Ashton Miess (RVD) def. Jacob Range (RF), 9-5.

Fifth place: Kaleb Krummel (ST) pinned Gavin Madson (DC), 2:36.

170 pounds

Championship: Rylee Wanek (RVD) def. Caden Young (SH), 3-2.

Third place: Parker Perry (BON) def. Tanner Rickman (DC), 5-2.

182 pounds

Championship: Tyson Bogacz (BON) def. Carter Lueck (ST), 8-4.

Fifth place: Daytona Pagel (DC) pinned Drew Gage (ST), 1:42.

195 pounds

Championship: Jackson Ormond (ST) pinned Dreyton Deglow (RVD), 5:13.

Third place: Kyle Schmidt (DC) pinned Adam Dorshorst (AUB), 2:00.

220 pounds

Championship: Sloan Welch (AUB) pinned Lincoln McCarty (RF), 1:40.

Fifth place: Andrew Reuchlen (MM) pinned Wyatt Geier (DC), 2:55.

285 pounds

Round robin records: 1. Lucas Johnson (RF) 4-0; 2. Oscar Latendresse (DC) 3-1; 3. Magnus Hilgers (ROS) 2-3; 4. Matt Kolb (ST) 1-4; 5. Kyler Novitski (BON) 0-4.