Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Package Meals for Seniors. Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers to package hot meals for Wausau seniors 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday to Friday. No cooking. Choose one day a week or several. Ages 14+. Contact Peggy Kurth at peggy.kurth@adrc-cw.org or 715-261-6070 to sign up.

Become a Blood Donor Ambassador. The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers ages 18+ to welcome donors to blood drives and provide friendly support before and after they donate. Volunteers are asked to commit to at least four shifts a year (average shift is 5-6 hours). Training provided. For more information, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Front Desk Help Needed. Good News Project seeks volunteers who can commit at least a ½ day per week to work at its front desk. Tasks include answering phones, filling in paperwork and greeting guests. Contact Rouleen at 715-843-5985 or rouleen@goodnewswi.com to help.

Join an Advisory Committee. The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin seeks members for its advisory committee. The committee advises the ADRC-CW staff and board on all matters related to developing a three-year aging plan that explores community needs, programs and services to support older adults and adults with disabilities. Meetings are on the fourth Wednesday of every other month from 10 a.m. until noon. If you’re interested, complete an online application at www.adrc-cw.org or contact erin.wells@adrc-cw.org or peggy.kurth@adrc.cw-org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Homemade Blankets Needed. ProMedica Hospice is in need of lap blankets, full-size blankets and quilts. These gifts provide comfort to patients in their final days of life. Donations can be dropped off at its office, 3233A Business Park Drive, Suite 203, Stevens Point. Contact volunteer coordinator Colette at 715-344-4541 or Colette.Stoflet@ProMedica.org with questions.

Toiletry and Pantry Items Needed. The Women’s Community is in great need of the following items: toothbrushes, paper towels, baby wipes, pillows, non-perishable foods – like crackers, juice and mac ‘n cheese, phone chargers, adult gloves and mittens, tween girls’ winter jackets and baby/toddler girls’ pajamas. Donations can be dropped off during business hours at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau or contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Source: United Way of Marathon County