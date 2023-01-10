Wausau Pilot & Review

Traffic is backed up, reduced to a single lane on northbound I-39 Tuesday morning after multiple crashes were reported involving semis and passenger vehicles.

There’s no word yet on injuries, but multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Weather reports indicate difficult road conditions Tuesday morning with fog and ice on some roadways.

The initial call came in at about 6:15 a.m. Mosinee and Knowlton were paged shortly afterward to Mile Marker 173-174 for a single vehicle rollover south of the first crash. Initial scanner reports indicate the vehicle rolled multiple times.

A third crash was reported with an SUV in the median.

As of 8:15 a.m., one of the northbound lanes on I-39 at the Marathon/Portage County line remained blocked as crews worked to clear the scene. The roadway was cleared at about 8:40 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.