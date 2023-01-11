Wausau Pilot & Review

Investigators seized tens of thousands of dollars in drugs after an alleged fentanyl trafficker led police on a chase on I-39 last week, Marathon County officials said.

The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department say the arrest took approximately $40,000 in street drugs off the streets. Jacob L. Gould, 33, now faces 16 criminal charges and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

On Jan. 6 police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-39 in southern Marathon County. The driver, identified by police as Gould, allegedly ignored signals to stop and a pursuit ensued by vehicle and then on foot before he was taken into custody. As a result of the traffic stop, police seized 103.5 grams of fentanyl and 1 gram of methamphetamine.

Following the arrest, investigators from the CWNTF with the assistance of the Everest Metro Police Department searched Gould’s home in Weston where they found additional drugs, according to a news release. Investigators seized 15 grams of fentanyl, 63 grams of methamphetamine, 175 grams of THC, 0.5 grams of cocaine, and one firearm from the home.

The Marathon County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Based on evidence gathered at both locations, Gould was booked into the Marathon County Jail and charged with possession of fentanyl greater than 50 grams with intent to deliver, possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of THC with intent to deliver possession of cocaine, possession of firearm as a felon, fleeing an officer, maintaining a drug trafficking place, fourth-offense OWI and other related charges.

Gould made an initial appearance Wednesday, Jan. 11 in Marathon County Circuit Court in front of Judge Greg Strasser, who ordered the cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 18.

Court records show Gould has nine additional open cases in Marathon County and was free on bond at the time of his most recent arrest. He has multiple prior felony convictions for offenses, several of which are drug-related.

The CWNTF is a Federal Task Force operating out of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. It is staffed by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wausau Police Department, Everest Metro Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the National Guard.