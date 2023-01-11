EGIS

Let me tell you why I’m the best boy. The name is Egis and my list of desirable qualities could be 10 pages long if you let me go on, but I think there may be a character limit here. Let me just tell you that I am handsome, smart, loyal and ready to be loved. It was hard to say goodbye to my last human because she loved me so much, but sometimes circumstances change and hard decisions have to be made. I might be a little shy on our first date, but I hope that doesn’t make you want to choose a different dog. I will bring so much happiness to your life if you let me. Sometimes I’m particular when it comes to making dog friends, but I have lived with cats, I’ve been around children and I’ll definitely let you know when there’s a stranger at the door. I’m waiting so patiently for my whole life to change.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.