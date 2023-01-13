[Wausau, WI, January 13, 2023] — The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin proudly announces its first member of their Northwoods Affiliate Network, the Boulder Junction Community Foundation.

This partnership will accelerate impact in the region by freeing local resources to focus on community relationships and initiatives, with the administration and investment managed centrally. This model creates a larger investment pool, while at the same time freeing local resources to build solutions that will last for generations.

Founded in 1987 and previously called the Wausau Area Community Foundation, the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin took on their current name in 2002. Donors wanted to expand the impact of their gifts and their focus has slowly expanded into the Northwoods. This first partnership is a result of careful and intentional collaboration and will serve as a model for other communities.

“We envision a region where everyone prospers and succeeds. Community is at the center of our work, and we are delighted to welcome the Boulder Junction Community Foundation as of December 30, 2022. When we dream big and work together, our potential is limitless. We see this as the first of many partnerships that will propel philanthropy into the future, helping the entire Northwoods thrive,” says Tim Parker, CEO and President of the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.

The Boulder Junction Community Foundation, founded in 2010, shares Parker’s sentiments. Sue Govier, President of the Community Foundation of Boulder Junction, said, “We have been on a wonderful journey of fulfilling our mission since our onset. Being at a point where we have grown and need help is amazing because it means we have been successful. And the partnership will give our team more time to keep asking, ‘What more can we do?’”

The formalization of the partnership between the two foundations sets a model for future affiliate partnerships in the Northwoods, the continued realization of a common goal to strengthen our region by connecting the generosity of donors with impactful solutions that will last for generations.

The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin and the Boulder Junction Community Foundation are celebrating the new partnership and encourage everyone to become involved.