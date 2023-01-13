Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – Five different D.C. Everest players scored as the Evergreens shut out Wausau East/Merrill 5-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys hockey matchup Thursday night at the Merrill Area Recreation Center.

Noah Stachovak, John Freidel, Gabriel Simonsen, Nolan Elgersma and Cole Van Slyke had goals for the Evergreens, who are now 5-8 overall and 2-3 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Griffen Bunnell had 10 saves in goal for D.C. Everest.

Jake Furrer saved 35 shots for East/Merrill (3-7, 0-5 WVC).

D.C. Everest will play a nonconference game at Waupaca on Saturday. East/Merrill is back in action Tuesday at Wisconsin Rapids.

Evergreens 5, Bluejacks 0

D.C. Everest 2 2 1 – 5

Wausau East/Merrill 0 0 0 – 0

First period: 1. DC, Noah Stachovak (Shaeden Fogelberg, John Freidel), 1:13; 2. DC, Freidel (Keaton Oettinger, Kole Ress), 13:53.

Second period: 3. DC, Gabriel Simonsen (Carson Oertel), 0:52; 4. DC, Nolan Elgersma (Braxton Beiler), 14:39.

Third period: 5. DC, Cole Van Slyke (Oettinger, Ress), 10:28.

Saves: DC, Griffen Bunnell 10; WE, Jake Furrer 35.

Records: D.C. Everest 5-8, 2-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East/Merrill 3-7, 0-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference.