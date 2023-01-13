Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Norman S. Imig

Norman S. Imig, went home to Jesus on January 10th, 2023, at the age 85. Norman was born to Edward and Marie Imig on September 3, 1937, in Wausau, Wisconsin. Growing up Norm attended Grant Elementary School and then continued his schooling at Wausau East High School. As a young man, Norm joined the Army Reserves. He served the country he loved for six years. Early in his career, Norm was a delivery man for Grebe’s. Eventually he landed a 37-year career at what is now known as Graphic Packaging, retiring fully in 1999.

Norman met his wife, Elverna, of 50+ years in 1966 at a mutual friend’s home. After a long courtship, they were married at the Ogema Baptist Church in June of 1972 and spent a lifetime together in their home in Weston. Together they enjoyed helping neighbors, led, and assisted with many local organizations, such as AARP and held various volunteer roles at Wausau Bible Church. But, above all else, Normand Elverna loved to vacation and were able to travel by land, sea, and air to see the US, Canada, and Europe. They also spent time at their special Northwoods retreat, The Beacons

Most importantly throughout his entire life, Norman held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those around him. Norman is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Marie Imig and his six brothers, Stanley, Orville, Harold, Marvin, Herbert, and Wilbert. He is survived by his loving wife, Elverna, and many close family and friends. Norman is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Marie Imig and his six brothers.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at 11:00 A.M., Monday January 16th at the Wausau Bible Church, Wausau, Wisconsin with Pastor Chris Juvinall officiating. Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Ogema, Wisconsin.

A special thank you to Pride TLC and all their wonderful staff for the excellent care they gave Norman over the past 4 years.

Kathleen R. Briggs

Kathleen R. (Kay) Briggs, 77, passed away on January 7, 2023 at the Marshfield Weston Hospital (formerly St. Claire’s), after a long illness. Kathleen was surrounded by her loving family and exceptional nurses at the time of her death.

Kathleen was born in Wausau, WI to Rachel and Theodore Ryan in 1945. Rachel was a homemaker, while Ted owned and operated Ryan Chevrolet. Her early education was at John Marshall Elementary School where she made many lifelong friends. She graduated from Wausau High School. After graduation she went to work as a clerk at Employers Insurance of Wausau. She married the love of her life Edwin (Ed) Briggs in 1967. The couple had two daughters.

In the late 1970’s Kay decided to return to the workforce and set her sights on nursing school. Before entering the program at NTC, she had the added challenge of having to return to high school and become reacquainted with chemistry. She did well in all of her classes and completed her nursing degree from NTC. Kay also tested with the school’s highest score on the Wisconsin Nursing State Board exams at the time. After graduation from nursing school she worked at several local hospitals before taking time off to care for her mother, Rachel, at the end of her life.

Kay returned to nursing several years later and found her niche running the nursing lab at NTC until her retirement. There she made many close friends among the faculty and some students.

Both Kay and Ed were devoted to their children and involved in all of their activities – from the John Marshall Mothers Club and PTA to timing at swim meets and chaperoning school dances. Kay was proud to have been the head Cheerleading Coach at Wausau East from 1986 to 1989. Kay and Ed were also adamant their children would go to college. Daughters Sandra and Sara completed their Bachelor’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin- Madison.

As a lifelong animal lover, Kay relished spoiling her “grand dogs” and “grand cats”. Any time that Raptor Education Group had an event in Wausau, she wanted to go and admire the birds. Kay was also an avid reader of almost all crime or mystery novels. She loved watching or reading anything about WWII. She also had an unbridled enthusiasm for decorating for the holidays. If she had.one table cloth or wreath, she had a minimum of four for every season and every room.

Kathleen is survived by her husband Edwin Briggs, daughters Sandra Briggs and Sara (Mark) Milanowski, and her brother Michael (Patsy) Ryan.

The family would like to thank all of Kay’s friends and medical providers who have supported her over the years. The family would also like to thank the Wausau EMT’s and Fire Department and the doctors and nurses at Marshfield Weston Hospital for the kindness and care they provided to Kay at the end of her life.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations to the Marathon County Humane Society and/or the Raptor Education Group in Antigo be made in her name.

Beth M. Gorski

Beth M. Gorski, 63, Schofield passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 surrounded by family and friends.

She was born April 21, 1959 in Appleton, daughter of Marietta “Tottie” (Rechner) Oudenhoven, Appleton and the late Thomas Oudenhoven. On August 8, 1992 she married Tharen John Gorski at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Appleton. He survives.

Survivors include her husband, Tharen Gorski, Schofield, her mother, Tottie Oudenhoven, Appleton, her sister, Jane (Steve) Wilz, Appleton, two nephews, Nicholas (fiancé KaLynne Opperman) Wilz and Patrick (JenniferTrooien) great niece Murphy Wilz. Her life long friends Jerry Ritola and Tom (Boya) Quill.

She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Oudenhoven and her late husband Jon P. Kersten.

Beth was a kind, thoughtful and loving soul who always brought positive energy and “good food”. She shared her great enthusiasm for life with those around her. She will be remembered as a prayerful person of deep faith.

In Beth’s own words to you “I had a wonderful life, blessed in many ways. I Love you all! Thank you for being an active part of my life.”

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau. The Rev. Gerald Pehler will preside. Burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Appleton. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Mass all at church. Memorials may be directed to The Solanus Center of the Capuchin Franciscan Provence of St. Joseph or a Memorial of your choice.

Berend Stam

Berend Stam, 99, of Wausau beloved husband of the late Hielkje (Pekel) Stam, departed this life on January 11, 2023 at his home.

Berend was born on November 26, 1923 in Hoogenveen, Netherlands. After marrying Hielkje they immigrated to the United States in 1949 settling in Wausau. He came here to pursue a career in Agriculture and was a dairy farmer all of his life. He was known in the farming community as one of the early adopters of best practices in the industry. In his spare time he enjoyed wood working and gardening.

He is survived by his son, Arend “Archie” (Ann) Stam,he also leaves four grandchildren: Michael Borchardt, Phillip Stam, Derek Stam and Megan (Scott) Sipiorski along with great grandchildren. Berend is also survived by two brothers: Bert (Gertie) Stam and Hendrick Stam, along with numerous extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, son, Roelof Stam, a brother, Roelof Stam and a sister Alberdina Stapel.

All services are being held privately. Burial will be in Forestville Cemetery.

Berend was blessed with 99 years and we were blessed to have him. Thank you to Phillip and Derek for the excellent care given to Grandpa.

Susan J. Buttke

Susan J. Buttke, 79, Wausau, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Wausau.

She was born February 9, 1943 in Minnesota, daughter of the late Henry and Rose (Miller) Ash. On November 28, 1964, she married Gary Buttke in Wausau. He survives.

Susan worked as a beautician in the Wausau area for many years. She was a member of the Wausau Elks Lodge #248 and a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Among her favorite pastimes, she was an avid bridge player, enjoyed vacationing in Florida with Nancy, shopping, spending time with her grandchildren and watching her son’s and grandson’s play ball.

Survivors include, her husband, Gary; two children, Scott Buttke, Wausau and Curtis (Renea) Buttke, Weston; three grandchildren, Zachary (Calie) Berg and their kids, Shania, Chloe and Autumn, Andy Buttke and his kids, Landyn, Graysyn and Emersyn, and John Buttke; many other relatives and friends further survive.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at a later date.

Stephanie M. Bronson

Stephanie Bronson, 34, of Weston WI lost her battle to cancer and took her final breath on January 8th, 2023. She fought a difficult battle and was determined to win, however, God needed her more.

Our family is grateful that she is no longer in pain and will be surrounded by her previously passed love ones, including her Grandpa Dale, Grandpa James, Grandma Mary Ann Jaeger, and Grandma Carolyn.

Stephanie blessed this world with 6 children; Alexis Bronson (14), Markqui White a.k.a Jr (13), Royal Fulson (8), Jadayvian Mathews (6), Amilliana Trevino (4), and Armani Mathews (2).

She is also survived by her mother Elizabeth (Mark) Sturgul, her father Joseph (Kim) Gleason, her siblings; Rachael (Richard) Miller, Alesha (Nick) Swan, Samantha (Ryker) Hall, and Shawn (Heidi) Williams, her step sisters; Brandy Heyden and Stephanie Heyden, her grandmother; Peggy Bronson, grandfather; Ronald Jaeger, grandmother; Rosalie Jaeger, great grandmother; Grace Masin and many cousins, nieces/nephews and aunts/uncles.

A celebration of life, as opposed to a traditional funeral service, will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, Schofield WI, on January 17th from 11am to 1pm.

Our family would like to give a special thank you to her Aunt Dawn, Grandma Peggy, and the other family members and friends for taking care of her during her final months.

James Laszewski

James Laszewski of Stevens Point, WI. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, at the age of 87.

James was born October 21st, 1935, in Stevens Point, son of the late James and Sophie (Wanta) Laszewski. He grew up and attended schools in Stevens Point and joined the United States Army where he served as a medic. On May 28th, 1960, he married LaNaeh Mansavage at Saint Peters Catholic Church, Stevens Point. They were married 56 years 4 months and 26 days.

Jim will be remembered most for his devotion to his family, being a great provider, his quick wit, and a great sense of humor. He worked full-time as a Stevens Point police officer and was a part-time home builder. He taught his children great work ethic and family values. He will also be remembered for his beautiful flower gardens, which he continued to work just this past summer, with help from his children.

He enjoyed fishing trips with his wife to Minnesota and traveling to their favorite destination, Biloxi Mississippi. On family trips, he would pack all six family members into one car and hit the road. A favorite family memory is when he upgraded to a truck camper and traveled across 14 states and Mexico. He also enjoyed taking family vacations up north. For many years, family & friends gathered for cookouts at the family home on McDill pond. Afternoons were spent on the pontoon boat which sometimes included live concertina music. Even at 87 he could dock the pontoon with ease. Another, favorite past time, was playing cards. He taught his children and grandchildren the game of smear, and always seemed to come out the big winner, including the last game of cards he played.

He is survived by his children, Gayle (Jeff Block) Laszewski, Lynda (Nicholas) Louis, Kris Laszewski, and Patrice Laszewski; grandchildren, Ryan and Taylor; great-grandson, Jameson.

He was preceded in death by his wife LaNaeh, infant son James II, parents James and Sophie Laszewski, sister Corrine Kamanski, brother Ronnie Laszewski, mother-in-law Lucille (Adamczak) Mansavage, father-in-law Edward Mansavage, three brother-in-laws Herman Kamanski, Kenneth Mansavage, Richard Manasavage.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 21st, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Park Ridge & Rookie’s Banquet Hall in Stevens Point, WI

Diane L. Hartel

Diane Lee Hartel (LaMonico) age 76 of Wausau, Wisconsin passed away Sunday morning January 8th in the comfort of her home. She spent her last days surrounded by her devoted family. Her battle with cancer is over and she is now at peace in the arms of the Lord.

Diane was born in San Francisco California and was a lover of classic rock and the blues. She lived in the heart of the music scene during the 60’s and early 70’s and would fondly reminisce about the greats she had seen, including Elvis Presley, Janis Joplin, Jimmy Hendrix and Jim Morrison to mention a few. Mom left us on the anniversary of Elvis’s birth.

Diane had many talents from gardening, canning and cooking, stemming from her childhood on a California ranch. She also became a self-taught master seamstress at a very young age & later helped her father with his interior & exterior design business in San Jose California. After moving to Wausau, Wisconsin in 1978 and following a career in the real estate business, she & husband, Joe Hartel, launched Interioration, their own interior/exterior design business.

From humble beginnings and hard work, she used her knowledge and talent to quickly become a leader in the preservation & restoration of historical homes & buildings, leaving her mark on some of the “Painted Ladies” in the downtown Historic District of Wausau. Over the years, Diane earned awards from the Wisconsin Trust for Historic Preservation, the Wausau Historic Landmarks Commission and the Wausau Historical Society, of which she was a member for many years.

Diane loved golfing, boating, camping, and winning at cribbage. Music was always her passion, she enjoyed being a longtime volunteer and member of the Great Northern Blues Society. Summer was her favorite time of year and spent much of it outdoors tending her gardens, cooking out, and hosting family & friends in the back yard & gazebo at her historic home. Diane will be greatly missed and remembered by many as a strong, capable & honest woman, not afraid to “tell it like it is”.

Diane is preceded in death by her mother Florence and father Matthew. Diane is survived by her daughters Dawn (Rod), Dina and Michelle (Zak), grandchildren, Abel, Oliver and Lilly Ann, sister Sophie, brother Matt, along with many uncles, aunts, cousins, and dear friends.

A celebration of the life of Diane Hartel will be held Saturday February 11th, 10am Visitation,11am Service, at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Avenue Schofield Wausau, Wisconsin.

Margaret M. Feltz

Margaret “Marge” Mary Feltz, 69, of Huntley, formerly of Schaumburg, died peacefully in her home on January 5, 2023.

Marge was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on November 7, 1953, to parents Raymond and Eula (nee G Hazen) Feltz.

She was a proud employee of Xerox for 46 years, working as an equipment analyst. She loved to travel the world, and especially loved her trips to Paris and Ireland, as well as visiting family in Wisconsin. Marge loved to have fun and lit up every party she attended. She was an honest, gentle, spirited, and caring woman who always put others first. Her family was her everything, and her grandson was her number one priority.

She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Marge is survived by her daughter, Dana (Greg) East, her grandson, Austin East, her siblings, Nana (Byron) Sheets, Patti (LeRoy) Jahns, and Rick (Debbie) Feltz, her niece and nephews, and her best friend, Sean Kelly.

A Celebration of Marge’s Life will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Jimmy’s Charhouse, 2290 Point Blvd, Elgin, IL 60123

Vitula M. McMahan

Vitula “Vi” M. McMahan, 79, Wausau passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. William Felix will preside.

Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau at a later date. There will be a parish rosary service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday with the Mass to follow at 11:30 a.m. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements.

