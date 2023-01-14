Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Jackson Pfender was 7-for-7 from 3-point range to account for all of his team-high 21 points as the Newman Catholic boys basketball team pulled past Edgar 73-59 in a Marawood Conference South Division game Friday night at Newman Catholic High School.

Newman Catholic led by just one at 23-22 at halftime before putting up 50 points in the second half to earn the victory and stay in a tie with Marathon for the conference lead. Marathon knocked off Auburndale on the road Friday night to break the three-way tie atop the Marawood South standings.

Mason Prey and Connor Krach each added 16 points, and Isaac Seidel chipped in 13 for the Cardinals.

Brett Baumgartner led Edgar with 23 points. The Wildcats are now 5-8 overall and 3-5 in the Marawood South.

Newman Catholic’s next game is Thursday at home against Chequamegon.

Cardinals 73, Wildcats 59

Edgar 22 37 – 59

Newman Catholic 23 50 – 73

EDGAR (59): Brett Baumgartner 23, Justin Davis 15, Layton Schuette 10, Preston Dahlke 9, Karter Butt 2. Record: 5-8, 3-5 Marawood Conference South Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (73): Jackson Pfender 21, Mason Prey 16, Connor Krach 16, Isaac Seidel 13, Eli Gustafson 7. Record: 11-2, 8-1 Marawood Conference South Division.