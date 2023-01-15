Wausau Pilot & Review

Two children and an adult were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Merrill.

The crash, between a pickup and an SUV, was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of CTH J and Joe Snow Road. An initial investigation shows a 61-year-old man driving the pickup failed to stop, running the stop sign and striking the SUV.

A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle and two children inside the SUV were badly injured in the crash. Officials describe their injuries as significant, but likely not life-threatening. The 64-year-old man driving the SUV was not injured.

The woman and one of the children were transported to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. The other child was taken directly to Marshfield Medical Center, according to a news release.

The pickup driver, who was uninjured in the crash, will be cited. No names have been released.