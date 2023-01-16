Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Glenn Hamerly

Glenn Hamerly, 65, of Schofield, beloved husband of 45 years to Linda (Goytowski) Hamerly passed away following a courageous battle with brain cancer on January 11, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Glenn was born on January 8, 1958 in Wausau, son of Francis “Fran” Hamerly and the late LaVonne (Haese) Hamerly He graduated from D.C. Everest High School class of 1976. He worked as a Machinist for Marathon Electric for 46 years. In his spare time, Glenn was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. His passion was the Weston Hit and Miss Trap Club. He started the AIM Youth Trap Shooting program at the Trap Club and served as the Club’s President for a number of years. Glenn was also active with the NRA.

He is survived by his wife Linda and their two children, Jarrod (Mayka) Hamerly and Nicole Hamerly. He also leaves his father, Fran Hamerly, his siblings: Cindy (Randy) Kettunen, and Lee (Karen) Hamerly. Glenn also leaves his nephews, extended family, and many wonderful, caring friends that always held a special place in his heart.

A special “thank you” to all the amazing caregivers at the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau. Without their constant compassion and care, the family would not have gotten through this difficult time.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20th at Brainard Funeral Home, Weston, from 4 PM – 7 PM with a service following at 7 PM.

Sally A. Stober

Sally Ann Stober , 76, of Rothschild, passed away peacefully on January 12th, 2023. She was surrounded by her Husband, Daughters, and Grandchildren.

Sally was born on, February 24th, 1947, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Sally attended school at Palitine High School, Palitine, Illinois. Sally met two kindred spirits, who together became the Three Musketeers and graduated in 1965. Sally Ann Brasure and Allan Woolson Stober were married, December 7th, 1968.

Sally was a proud and dedicated Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Sally’s most prized moments were spent with her Grandchildren. She relished every hug and every kiss. Sally worked as switch board operator at Wausau Hospital, in later years working at the Kwik Trip in Schofield. Sally also Volunteered with the Shriners Women’s Auxiliary.

She made many close friendships through theses experiences. Sally had many Hobbies and interests throughout her lifetime. Leagues included, bowling, softball, pool, horse shoes, and darts. Sally loved gardening, birding, baking, crocheting, crafting, decorating, collecting and creating beautiful things. Sally was a skilled deer hunter. Sally loved the woods and would disappear up north to the cabin or out to the land as often as possible.



Sally leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Allan, Daughters Annitte ( Nelly), Nadine (Ralphie), Sandra (Sandy), Granddaughters, Alexaundria (McGee), Jade (Jadie Girl) and Great Grandchild Xandra (Xanni). A Brother and two Sisters, many sisters and brothers in laws and many nieces and nephews. In addition Sally left behind wonderful, caring friends and adopted family that have always held a special place in her heart.



Memorial Service will be held on Sunday January 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel (5712 Memorial Court, Weston WI 54476).

Visitation will be held on Sunday January 22, 2023 from 12:00 PM until the hour of service at Brainard Funeral Home.

Please check back here to view the livestream of the service that will be starting at 2:00 PM the day of the service.

Florence V. Tryba

FLORENCE VERONICA TRYBA left this world peacefully in her sleep on Thursday January 12, 2023. The world lost a gentle and hardworking soul when she passed. She was 93- being born in the Town of Norrie on April 13, 1929 to Valentine & Veronica Wilk. She had 12 brothers & sisters, of which there is only 1 remaining. She was united in marriage to Edward Frank Tryba on November 23, 1949 at St. Florian’s Church in Hatley, Wisconsin. Ed and her celebrated their 69th Anniversary before he passed in 2018. Together they had 3 children.

Before buying and helping Ed at the current farm in the Town of Reid in 1968 Florence worked as a waitress at the Old Log Cabin Restaurant as well as the old Ed’s Café in Schofield.

Although she could be somewhat stubborn (at times!), she was definitely unselfish. She would go out of her way to help those in need. She faithfully took care of her “Special” daughter, Diane for almost 60 years. Her interests and talents revolved around gardening, cooking, and embroidering. In fact, she still had a garden in 2022 and could be found taking pleasure in weeding it, canning the vegetables, and giving the rest away. Her chicken noodle soup, chocolate chip cookies & delicious pies will be missed by all.

She is survived by her children, Darlene A. Jacobson, Pickerel, Diane F. Tryba, Hatley and Darrell (Kim) Tryba, Hatley; five grandsons, Neil E. (Heather)Jacobson, Hatley, Robert L. (Darlene) Jacobson, Birnamwood, Matthew J. Jacobson, Wausau, Mark A. (Amanda) Jacobson, Wausau and Zachariah D. Tryba, Wausau; three great grandsons, Nathan T. Jacobson, Carson Vande Walle and Cameron R. Jacobson; one sister, Adeline Tryba, Schofield; and many nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by her only granddaughter, Marie Renee Kees; son-in-law, Orville Jacobson; great granddaughter, Kendall Jacobson; parents; and 11 brothers and sisters and their spouses.

The family would like to say a special “Thank you” to all the people who made her last days dignified, especially Sister Mary Ellen for all her visits. With all their help Florence had the end-of-life respect that she so deserved. You are all truly angels.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. The Rev. Thomas Nirappel will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Stephen E. Sawyer

Stephen “Steve” E. Sawyer, 62, Marathon, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, following a long battle with cancer.

He was born May 4, 1960 in Washington, son of the late Beverly and Margaret (Best) Sawyer. On November 24, 1997, he married Susan (Jacob) Rusch in Wausau. She survives.

Steve was a Sergeant for the Unites State Army and served in several tours overseas throughout the world for 12 ½ years. He worked for O’Brien Steel in Wausau as a Master Blaster for many years, until his illness kept him home.

His greatest passion in life was farming and loved to spend time with his family.

Survivors include, his wife, Susan; three daughters, Kasendra “Lina” (Justin) Buck, Pryor, OK, Samantha (Scott) Decker, Pryor, OK and Victoria (Eddie) Williams, Skiatook, OK; one step-son, Adam (Jamie) Rusch, Marathon; 12 grandchildren, Destiney, Stephen, Alexis and Justin Jr. Buck, Aaron, Peyten, Christian and Thomas Decker, Zachery and Franklin Williams, and Kaitlyn and Maddison Rusch; three brothers, John (Sonja) Sawyer, Missouri, Jesse (Michelle) Sawyer, West Virginia and Wayne Sawyer, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one step-daughter, Jennifer Rose Rusch; and one sister, Peggy.

Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon. Rev. John Boerk will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post No. 469, Marathon.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Betty J. Rickert

Betty J. Rickert, 90, formerly of Birnamwood, died on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Bay at Eastview in Antigo.

Betty was born on August 17, 1932, in the town of Almon, the daughter of Edwin and Adella (Kerstner) Bernarde.

On November 12, 1949, Betty was united in marriage to Alvin Rickert at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mattoon. He preceded her in death on July 20, 1998.

Betty was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Homme Home of Wittenberg for many years. She then did home healthcare until her retirement. Betty enjoyed playing cards, traveling and camping and attending the Hodag. Betty was a active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mattoon, at it’s Ladies Aid.

Betty is survived by four sons, Wayne (Connie) Rickert, Larry Rickert, Clark Rickert and David (Donna) Rickert; nine grandchildren, Frani, Tracy, Daniel, Darryl, Craig, Brenda, Jason, Jared and Alissa; 15 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Charles Moon and a sister, Mary Weller.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a daughter, Linda Mae Moon and a sister, Florence Trinko.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mattoon. Rev. Steve Pockat will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, town of Hutchins. Visitation will be on Friday from 4PM to 7PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood and again on Saturday from 9AM until the time of service at the church. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family wishes to thank the Bay at Eastview for the kind and compassionate care given to Betty.