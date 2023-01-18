Wausau Pilot & Review

Weather officials have upgraded a hazardous weather alert for Wausau to a winter storm warning for Thursday, with up to 9 inches of heavy, wet snow on the way.

The warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday for portions of central, north central and northeast Wisconsin. Expect heavy snow in the pre-dawn hours that results in especially hazardous conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

Drivers should use extreme caution when traveling and allow for extra travel time.



The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.