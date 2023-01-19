Wausau Pilot & Review

Nothing says TIF like an ice-cold martini, and the Friday Zonker kicks off the weekend with a blast of flavor so delicious, you’ll be sure to want more than one. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Friday Zonker

1 oz. Vodka

1 oz. Amaretto

1 oz. Triple Sec

1/2 oz. Orange Juice

1 1/2 oz. Cranberry Juice

Orange slices, for garnish

To create this drink, pour the liquids into a martini glass and shake to combine. Pour into a cold martini glass, garnish with an orange slice or two – then serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.