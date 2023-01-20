Wausau Pilot & Review

The former manager of the now closed Community Corner Clubhouse has launched a formal effort to set up a similar place and asked the community in Marathon County to support the endeavor.

The Clubhouse helped adults with persistent mental illness and those struggling with alcohol and other drug abuse challenges. It provided members with a place where they could “meet friends, build self-confidence, learn valuable life skills and discover untapped talents.”

In an email to residents, organizations and both state and local officials officials, Mike Frankel said he registered an LLC for the new site, to be named Granite House, and has built a team.

Frankel managed the Community Corner Clubhouse which was shut down in October last year. The Clubhouse shuttered a year after celebrating 25 years of service.

The planned closure was announced in August by North Central Health Care and the North Central Community Services Program, citing a lack of funding.

After the announcement, some Marathon County supervisors and Wausau city officials said the Clubhouse was sorely needed and its closure would have a devastating impact on the people who relied on the services provided. Some said they would support efforts to set up a similar place.

The next steps, according to Frankel, include finding a physical space, developing a board, of directors and applying for grants and other funding streams. He also scheduled a meet and greet to seek ideas and support for the effort.

The event is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., Wausau.