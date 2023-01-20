Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Phyllis A. Hustedt

Phyllis Ann Hustedt, 76, passed away on Thursday, January 12 , 2023 in Wausau, WI. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend.

Phyllis was born on September 24, 1946 in Jeffersonville, IN to Harry and Dorothy Gallman. Phyllis was raised in Carmel, IN. She graduated from Carmel High School in 1964. After high school, she attended nursing school and received her license from Indiana State in 1975. Following, she became a full time resident of Wausau, WI. Phyllis raised two children Harry Hustedt and Mercedes Partyka.

Phyllis was a fantastic cook and baker. She was always very active in the church and had a strong faith. Phyllis also enjoyed the arts, British television and traveling.

Survivors include her son Harry Hustedt and daughter Mercedes Partyka. Brother John B. Gallman. Daughter-in-law Jacque and son-in-law Patrick. Three grand children Nathaniel, Noah, and Melanie.

The family would like to thank the staff of Aspirus Wausau hospital Kidney Care and Aspirus Cardiology.

A memorial service will be held at a later date this summer. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the American Diabetic Association.

Darryl S. Young

It is with a heavy heart and precious memories that the family of Darryl Scott Young, age 49, beloved Son, Brother, Uncle, Nephew and Cherished Friend, was called home to his eternal resting place on January 16, 2023.

He entered this world on February 1, 1973 in Clearwater, Florida, born to Richard and Cheryl Young. He is survived by his mother (Cheryl Reed), brother Rusty (Russell Henley), sister-in-law (Robin Henley) , nieces, nephews, and grand-nephews, Aunts and Uncles, many cousins and many other special family-members and friends.

Darryl grew-up along the Gulf Coast of Florida, where he enjoyed the ocean. He worked for many years in the airline industry, and also worked for years in retail. He loved cars, and loved animals and carried a special place in his heart for his beloved pets. He was an avid collector of all things “Beanie Babies” and Cabbage Patch Americana.

He was a tried and true friend, who enjoyed spending time with others, and enjoyed fun trips to the casino! May the spirit of our Brother Darryl bask in the glory of the Lord until one day, we are re-united.

A gather to celebrate Darryl’s life will be held on Saturday, January 28th from 2 PM – 3 PM at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, followed by a celebration of life service at 3 PM in the funeral home.

Arthur A. Winkelman

Arthur Alvin Winkelman, 73, of Wausau, WI (formerly of Duluth, MN) died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. When given a few short months, he beat the odds, lived fearlessly for almost two years. Art was born May 14, 1949, in Evanston, Illinois to Charles and Norine (Kuhlman) Winkelman. He graduated from Duluth East High School in 1967 and attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth for three years. Art served in the U.S. Army from October 1970 – June 1972. He spent most of his career (April 1,1975 – June 30, 2004) working in law enforcement for the St. Louis County Sheri?’s Department, Duluth, MN. He was a Patrol Field Training O?cer, Hostage Negotiator, and Arson Investigator, ?nishing his career as the St. Louis County Rescue Squad Liaison Deputy from 1992-2004.

Art was preceded in death by his father, Charles “Barney” Winkelman; his mother, Norine Winkelman; and brother, Charles “Wink” Winkelman, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Patty; son, Jamie Bianchet (Melinda); daughter, Julie Welch (Jeremy); four grandchildren, Hayden Welch, Maddie Welch, Emilia Bianchet, and Owen Bianchet. His brilliantly dry wit, love of music, limitless story-telling abilities, and compassionate spirit will be missed by all.

The family would like to thank our many friends and neighbors who supported and helped us throughout this difficult journey.

A thank you also to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their care and compassion.

A celebration of life will be held in Duluth at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Art’s honor to St. Louis County Volunteer Rescue Squad, 5735 Old Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811.

Ricky A. Paap

Ricky A Paap, 66 of Mosinee passed away peacefully on January 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family after battling multiple myeloma for 8 years. He was born to George and Ruth (Emert) Paap on February 19, 1956.

He is married the love of his life Diane on August 11, 1979, in Elk Mound, WI and together they had two boys, Greg and Scott.

Ricky attended the District One Tech College in Eau Claire, WI and obtained a degree in A/C and Refrigeration. He later worked for Butterfield Refrigeration and Stainless Specialists for 38 years.

Ricky could often be found carrying his fishing pole and tackle box which was one of his favorite hobbies, summer, or winter it didn’t matter. He also enjoyed hunting, and casino trips and Sunday Funday runs with friends.

He is survived by his wife Diane, son Greg (Sara) Paap, grandchildren Scott and Everly, brother Brian (Tracy), brother-in-law David (Marcia) Curry, brother-in-law Dennis (Dawn) Curry, brother-in-law Dan (Michele) Curry and sister-in-law Debbie (Cory) Svee.

He is preceded in death by son Scott, maternal father -in-law and mother -in-law Roger and Marion Curry.

Visitation will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 900 Old Hwy 51, Mosinee on Monday January 23, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. , Prayer service 6:30 p.m. Again, on Tuesday, January 24th at St. Paul Catholic Church Mosinee from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Father Becker. Burial will take place at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Mosinee. Luncheon will follow back at the church gathering hall.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Craig E. Kaney

Craig E. Kaney, 74, of Wittenberg, WI, passed away on Sunday January 15, 2023 following an extended illness. He was born on July 31,1948 in Freeport Illinois to Leo Kaney and Charlotte Kaney (Felts). He graduated from Freeport High School in 1966, and received a degree in Education from Carthage College in Kenosha WI. After several years of teaching Phy Ed and Coaching, he acquired his Master’s Degree in Education from Illinois State University, Bloomington, transitioning his career to Administration in public education, and eventually retiring from his position as principal of Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School in 2008.

He was enthusiastic to learn, engaging in many hobbies and interests that would take him outdoors and on road trips, or find him at home in the garden and in the workshop where his woodworking skills left a legacy of beautiful pieces.

Craig was dedicated to his family and thoroughly enjoyed his role as Grandpa to his seven beautiful grandchildren (aka- his rugrats!). Craig married his sweetheart from college, Nancy Hilden, on August 1, 1970 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Craig is survived by his wife, his sons, Jared (Melissa) Kaney, Greenville, NC, Joshua (Jenny) Kaney, Camiguin Island, Philippines, Justin (Tina) Kaney, Laporte, MN; grandchildren Kaden and Kaylee Kaney, Abbie, Mayumi and Maxwell Kaney, and Forrest and Cody Kaney; His brother, Gary (Cecilia) Kaney. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, infant son Jason, and his aunts and uncles. A private service will be held by the family.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences my be shared at www.MWCS.WS

Judith E. Hirt

Judith Ellen Hirt , née Tullberg, formerly of Cudahy, Wisconsin, was born to eternal life, surrounded by her family, on January 17th, 2023, at Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore Hospital in Cudahy, Wisconsin.

Judith was born on March 18, 1940 in the Township of Birnamwood in Shawano County, the daughter of Raymond and Dorothy Tullberg. Judith was united in marriage to Marvin Postler in the spring of 1960. He preceded her in death on December 28th, 2014. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with Reverend Denise M. H. Mbise.

Judith graduated from Birnamwood High School in 1958. She received the degree of Associate in Applied Science as a dietetic technician from Milwaukee Area Technical College. She worked as dietetic technician for WIC with Milwaukee County, and at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee. She later worked in the Activities Department at Homme Home For The Aging in Wittenberg, Wisconsin.

Things that were important to Judith were: treating your fellow man with kindness, justice, and integrity. She had particular interest in archaeology and ancient civilizations. Most importantly, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren meant the world to her. She enjoyed reading, Soduku, crosswords, crocheting, sewing, British TV, the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks, the arts, the mandolin, antiques, especially depression glass.

Judith is survived by her four children, Lori Mueller (Larry), Jackie Krider, Alan Postler, and Jennifer Postler, three grandchildren, Jessica Chairez (Carlos), Nathan Mueller (Samantha), and Justin Krider (Amy Petcoff), four great grandchildren, Alysse, Colten, Ryan, and Adrian, and two step great grandchildren Lily and Anthony, her siblings Esther Sorenson, Linda Wicke (Art), Terry Tullberg, Jeanne Rivera (Heriberto), and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Dorothy Tullberg, her siblings Robert Tullberg, David Tullberg (Diane), Marilyn McKellep Craig, Ronnie Tullberg (Greta), and Melvin Tullberg.

A memorial service will be held at The Lutheran Church of the Wilderness, N9157 Moh He Con Nuck Road, in Bowler, Wisconsin, on Saturday, January 21st. Visitation will be at 9:00, with the service at 11:00. Pastor Paul Andrew Johnson will officiate.

Following the memorial service, there will be a meal served at 2:00p.m. at Chet & Emil’s in Birnamwood, Wisconsin. Interment will take place in the spring at Forest Cemetery in Birnamwood. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore Hospital for the kind and compassionate care given to our mom Judith, and to Reverend Denise M. H. Mbise for her support and guidance during this time.