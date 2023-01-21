Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point outscored Wausau East by 16 points in each half to earn a decisive 87-55 win in Wisconsin Valley Conference boys basketball action Friday night at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

SPASH led 41-25 at halftime and East couldn’t make a dent in the big lead in the second half as the Panthers improve to 7-8 overall and 4-2 in the WVC. East falls to 6-9 and 2-4 in conference play.

Stevens Point made 11 3-pointers in the win, four from Arriel Council Jr., who had 18 points. Grant Chandonais led the Panthers with 28 points.

Isaac Rozwadowski had nine points to top Wausau East.

Wausau East hosts D.C. Everest on Tuesday.

Panthers 87, Lumberjacks 55

Wausau East 25 30 – 55

Stevens Point 41 46 – 87

WAUSAU EAST (55): Caden Werth 2 1-2 5, Jaydan Garrett 1 1-2 3, Isaac Rozwadowski 4 0-0 9, Brady Prihoda 1 3-4 5, Jack Cayley 3 0-0 6, Aiden Dykstra 3 1-1 8, Davis Winter 0 0-0 0, Jack Barthels 2 0-0 6, Jesse Napgezek 3 0-1 7, Jed VanderSanden 0 0-0 0, Charlie Cayley 3 0-0 6, Robbie Angulli 0 0-0 0. FG: 22. FT: 6-10. 3-pointers: 5 (Barthels 2, Rozwadowski 1, Dykstra 1, Napgezek 1). Fouls: 14. Fouled out: C. Cayley. Record: 6-9, 2-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

STEVENS POINT (87): Jack Diekelman 3 0-0 8, Cole Miller 0 0-0 0, Noah Marschke 3 1-2 7, Grant Chandonais 11 5-8 28, Arriel Council Jr. 5 4-4 18, Carson Metz 0 0-0 0, Nate Zdroik 1 0-0 3, Jarrin Suehs 1 0-0 3, Aydn Osowski 1 0-0 3, Bennett Klish 4 0-0 8, Nathan Earnest 4 0-1 9. FG: 33. FT: 10-15. 3-pointers: 11 (Council Jr. 4, Diekelman 2, Chandonais 1, Zdroik 1, Suehs 1, Osowski 1, Earnest 1). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: none. Record: 7-8, 4-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.