WAUSAU – Mason Prey had 31 points and Isaac Seidel added 22 as the duo outscored Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran on their own and helped the Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team to a 72-50 nonconference victory Saturday at Newman Catholic High School.

Conner Krach added nine points in the win for Newman, which is now 12-2 this season.

Newman Catholic outscored Immanuel Lutheran by 11 points in each half to secure the win.

Vance Havemeier had 25 points for Immanuel Lutheran (7-2).

Newman Catholic returns to Marawood Conference South Division action Tuesday at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption. The Cardinals are one-half game behind Marathon for the conference lead.

Cardinals 72, Lancers 50

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 28 22 – 50

Newman Catholic 39 33 – 72

IMMANUEL LUTHERAN (50): Vance Havemeier 25, Ben Radermacher 8, Dawson Quade 6, Carter Rutz 6, Bryce Sydow 4, Andrew Plath 1. Record: 7-2.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (72): Mason Prey 31, Isaac Seidel 22, Conner Krach 9, Quincy Pfender 5, Jackson Pfender 3, Thomas Bates 2. Record: 12-2.