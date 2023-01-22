Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East had five top-five finishes and took ninth place at its home Lumberjack Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.

Winneconne won the team title with 461.5 points, with Crandon second with 417 and Stratford third with 406. East was ninth with 277 points among the 16 teams at the tournament.

Elijah Parker-Coleman (6-2) had East’s top finish, taking second at 195 pounds after losing the championship match by pin to Silas Dennee of Crandon in 3:08.

Maddox Rye (32-4) was third at 132 pounds. After suffering a semifinal loss, Rye rebounded with a 2-0 overtime win over Elias Glinski of Crandon.

Aidan Haugen (23-11) took fourth at 220 pounds, while Noah Rhea (13-15) and Garrison Stockwell (14-15) each placed fifth at 138 and 160, respectively.

Wausau East’s next match is Thursday at Stevens Point.

Wausau East Lumberjack Wrestling Invitational

Team scores: 1. Winneconne 461.5; 2. Crandon 417; 3. Stratford 406; 4. Appleton North 373.5; 5. Marathon 360.5; 6. Auburndale 322; 7. Stevens Point 307; 8. Menasha 299; 9. Wausau East 277; 10. Stanley-Boyd 251; 11. La Crosse Logan/Central 245.5; 12. Wabeno/Laona 187.5; 13. Eau Claire North 184; 14. Rhinelander 148; 15. Florence 115.5; 16. Oshkosh Lourdes 104.

Click here to view complete results, courtesy of trackwrestling.com.