WAUSAU – Community Partners Campus invites the community to its grand opening on Feb. 1 in Wausau.

You’ll be able to explore CPC, at 360 Grand Ave., and learn about its campus partners during the event.

Community Partners Campus provides a single location for the provision of a wide range of human services by offering functional, collaborative, shared-space facilities for its nonprofit partners, all of which serve disadvantaged people in the greater Wausau area.

CPC helps its nonprofit partners meet their clients’ needs, with an emphasis on food, shelter, medical, mental health and social well-being. In addition to providing more services to more people, CPC allows its partners to focus their efforts on their missions without the distractions of owning their own building or renting a facility at market rates that don’t truly meet their needs.

Open house schedule

3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1

3:45 p.m. – Flag dedication

4 p.m. – Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting

4:05 p.m. – Remarks

4:15 p.m. – Rise Up Mural Dedication

Tours throughout.