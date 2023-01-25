Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The D.C. Everest girls basketball team made 12 3-pointers and snapped a nine-game losing skid with a 61-52 victory over Wausau East in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Tuesday night at East High School.

Braelyn Beiler had a team-high 20 points, Kirsten Hall had three 3-pointers and 15 points, and Katie Schulz nailed four 3-pointers to finish with 14 points in addition to her team-best nine rebounds as the Evergreens won the road.

D.C. Everest is now 2-16 overall and 2-6 in the WVC, with both of its wins this season coming against Wausau East (3-14, 1-7 WVC).

Statistics for Wausau East were not provided.

Wausau East will be at home against Rhinelander in a nonconference matchup on Thursday, while Everest’s next game is Friday at home against Marshfield in Wisconsin Valley Conference play.

Evergreens 61, Lumberjacks 52

D.C. Everest 35 26 – 61

Wausau East 23 29 – 52

D.C. EVEREST (61): Kelsey Woolley 2-2 1-2 7, Katie Schulz 5-8 0-0 14, Kirsten Hall 4-8 4-6 15, Braelyn Beiler 5-19 8-8 20, Grace Sandquist 0-4 0-2 0, Brianna Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Elisa Chapin 1-3 0-0 3, Megan Zemke 1-1 0-0 2. FG: 18-45. FT: 13-18. 3-pointers: 12-30 (Schulz 4-7, Hall 3-5, Woolley 2-2, Beiler 2-12, Chapin 1-2, Sandquist 0-2). Rebounds: 34 (Schulz 9). Record: 2-16, 2-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU EAST (52): Statistics not reported. Record: 3-14, 1-7 Wisconsin Valley Conference.