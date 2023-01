WAUSAU – Browse through thousands of items during the next Friends of Marathon County Public Library Book Sale, happening Feb. 1-4 at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Sale hours are Feb. 1 from 5-7:30 p.m. (open only to Friends of MCPL members); Feb. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Feb. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.