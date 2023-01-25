Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team dominated the first half and went on to clinch its fifth-straight victory, downing Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 56-44 in a Marawood Conference South Division game Tuesday night at Assumption High School.

The Cardinals ran out to a 23-10 lead at halftime and were able to hold on from there, improving to 13-2 overall and 9-1 in the Marawood South.

Isaac Seidel had 19 points and Eli Gustafson chipped 10 for Newman Catholic, which had nine different players score in the game.

Newman remains one game behind Marathon in the conference standings, and is one-half game ahead of Auburndale, which the Cardinals will face at home next Tuesday.

Cardinals 56, Royals 44

Newman Catholic 23 33 – 56

Assumption 10 34 – 44

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (56): Isaac Seidel 19, Eli Gustafson 10, Mason Prey 8, Conner Krach 6, Jackson Pfender 5, Quincy Pfender 4, Thomas Bates 2, Aiden Spychalla 2, Liam McCarty 2. Record: 13-2, 9-1 Marawood Conference South Division.

ASSUMPTION (44): J.T. Schlaefer 17, Jack Wiedmeyer 10, Frank Matott 8, Ryan Shaw 4, Walker Livernash 3, Nick Leberg 2. Record: 5-11, 4-7 Marawood Conference South Division.